One dead after overnight collision in Toronto

A person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto overnight, police say.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.

Toronto paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.

A man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, paramedics say.

Toronto police say one person has since died from their injuries in hospital.

The area is closed for an investigation.