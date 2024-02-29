TORONTO
Toronto

    • One dead after being assaulted outside downtown Toronto warming centre

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    One person has died after being assaulted outside a downtown Toronto warming centre for people experiencing homelessness earlier this week.

    Const. Laurie McCann told CP24.com that the incident happened just before 1:45 a.m. out front of 75 Elizabeth St., near Bay and Dundas streets.

    She said that police received reports of an altercation in the area and that one person has since passed away.

    McCann said that the victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

    So far, police have made one arrest in the case. However, it is not immediately clear what charges that person is facing.

    The 60-space City of Toronto warming centre on Elizabeth Street is set to transition into a 24-hour respite program in March due to the upcoming closure of the emergency program at Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre.

    This location is one of four warming centres being run by the city during the 2023-2024 winter season. Toronto also has fifth surge site available in downtown Toronto for when the temperature drops below -15 C.

