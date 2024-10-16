TORONTO
Toronto

    • $65-million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Toronto

    A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont. on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Doug Ives) A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont. on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Doug Ives)
    Share

    Check your pockets: the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Toronto.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket was purchased somewhere in Etobicoke, but the winner has not yet been identified.

    This is the eighth consecutive Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario this year, the OLG said.

    Other prizes won in Ontario following last night’s draw include two Maxmillions prizes worth $500,000 apiece, including one ticket sold in Burlington.

    Two other Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were also sold in Burlington and Toronto.

    The winning numbers for the draw are: 08, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, 46, and bonus 27.

    Players can still buy tickets for Friday’s draw, which holds an estimated jackpot of $17 million, the OLG said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News