$65-million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Toronto

Check your pockets: the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Toronto.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket was purchased somewhere in Etobicoke, but the winner has not yet been identified.

This is the eighth consecutive Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario this year, the OLG said.

Other prizes won in Ontario following last night’s draw include two Maxmillions prizes worth $500,000 apiece, including one ticket sold in Burlington.

Two other Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were also sold in Burlington and Toronto.

The winning numbers for the draw are: 08, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, 46, and bonus 27.

Players can still buy tickets for Friday’s draw, which holds an estimated jackpot of $17 million, the OLG said.