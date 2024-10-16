TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto to get new area code in 2025. Here is what you need to know.

    Toronto is getting a new area code. (Pexels/Keira Burton) Toronto is getting a new area code. (Pexels/Keira Burton)
    Share

    Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.

    The new number was announced on May 10, 2023, but the CRTC provided new details about the "gradual" rollout in a news release issued on Wednesday.

    Area code 942 will join 416, 647, and 437 starting on April 26, 2025.

    The introduction of an additional area code follows a decision by the CRTC’s so-called relief planning committee, which determined that the existing varieties of phone numbers in the city were going to be exhausted by April 2026.

    “The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said in a news release. “The new 942 area code will be added to the current area codes already in use in this region and will cover the same geographic area."

    The CRTC said the new area code will not affect the geographical boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialed.

    The last time a new area code was added in Toronto was in March, 2013 when 437 become available.

      

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News