One dead, 2 in hospital after shooting, break-in at Mississauga home: police
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
Officers were called to the home near Central Parkway and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street, for a weapons dangerous call at around 3:45 a.m.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Mandeep Khatra said police arrived at the residence and found one person suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
Two other men were also located at the scene and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Khatra said police are still trying to piece together what transpired, but investigators believe that as many as three suspects forced their way inside the residence before an “altercation” took place.
At some point, a firearm was used, Khatra said, adding that investigators are still working to determine a motive.
“We’re looking at all different avenues, so it’s very early to give motive, but our investigators will look at every different lead, and hopefully figure out what exactly happened,” he said.
There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the incident, Khatra said, though he couldn’t’ provide a specific number.
The three suspects fled the scene on foot, but police have not released a description.
The homicide is one of three that occurred in the Greater Toronto Area overnight.
Toronto police say one man was stabbed to death near St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street and another was shot and killed near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West. The three incidents are not related.
Police are asking anyone who has information or surveillance video related to the Mississauga shooting to the contact police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel, U.S. official warns, pledging 'severe consequences'
Iran is preparing to 'imminently' launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to a senior U.S. administration official, who warned Tuesday of 'severe consequences' should it take place.
Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay
A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3-and-a-half-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
BREAKING Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
Archeologists unearth more than 50 Viking skeletons at huge burial site
Archeologists in Denmark have unearthed more than 50 'exceptionally well preserved' skeletons in a large Viking-era burial ground in the east of the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy not seeking re-election in 2026
Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal Party's MNA for Saint-Laurent, will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election.
-
PQ consolidates its lead over CAQ, new poll suggests
The PQ is consolidating its lead over the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ), according to a new Pallas poll published Tuesday.
-
Canadiens rookie David Reinbacher out 5-6 months after knee surgery
The Montreal Canadiens said Tuesday that defenceman David Reinbacher had surgery on his left knee and that his rehabilitation is expected to last between five and six months.
Ottawa
-
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
-
5 things to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
The city has implemented a new three item garbage limit on all households that receive curbside collection as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and to help extend the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2049.
-
Police seeking to identify suspect in OC Transpo bus robbery, assault
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman on an OC Transpo bus last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Central Ont. man killed by commercial vehicle on Highway 17
Provincial police say a 58-year-old central Ontario man was the pedestrian killed by a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 last week.
-
Highway 101 closed at Municipal Road in Timmins due to crash
Timmins news: Highway 101 closed at Municipal Road
-
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
Heavy police presence near Homer Watson Boulevard
Residents are being asked to avoid the New Dundee Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area of Kitchener.
-
Charges upgraded after fatal hit-and-run in Guelph
Police said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan.
London
-
Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun. Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
-
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
-
Vehicle stolen from Chatham involved in crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames
According to police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police were able to catch up and make an arrest not far from the original scene.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought after $2K signed Connor McDavid jersey stolen in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help in solving the theft of a signed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey.
-
Woman allegedly burns bystander with lighter during fight
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after burning a bystander with a lighter during a dispute.
-
$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation
Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a fatal pedestrian collision in Bradford.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant captured in Dufferin County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly breaching his statutory release in May is in custody.
Winnipeg
-
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Intense winds split trees, down power lines in Winnipeg
Intense winds gusting in southern Manitoba over the weekend caused a flurry of problems on roadways and in homes.
-
Crash closes Manitoba highway
A Manitoba highway is closed on Tuesday morning due to a car crash.
Atlantic
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended until at least mid-October: NFL
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Fredericton library closed as police investigate 'extensive damage'
The Fredericton Public Library is closed as police investigate a weekend break-in and vandalism inside the facility.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, showers and cool (but seasonal) temperatures
A soggy start to October as an area of low pressure develops in northwest Alberta this morning.
-
Draisaitl nets shootout winner as Oilers clip Canucks 3-2
It may have been a victory, but the Edmonton Oilers feel they are still very much a work in progress.
-
Church on Alexander First Nation badly damaged in fire: RCMP
A church on Alexander First Nation was extensively damaged in a fire on Monday, local RCMP say.
Calgary
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop over 140 km/h early Tuesday, wind warnings issued for southern Alberta
Intense westerly winds flowed over the Rockies early Tuesday and, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of 7 a.m. peak gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop hit 142 km/h.
-
Southeast Calgary business damaged in early morning fire
A southeast Calgary business was damaged on Tuesday in an early morning fire.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Vancouver
-
4 men charged in Nijjar murder case appear in Surrey court
Four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are expected to appear in Surrey provincial court Tuesday.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Green leader to unveil election platform in second week of the campaign
The B.C. Green Party is expected to be the first to roll out its complete election platform today.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.