One dead, 2 in hospital after shooting, break-in at Mississauga home: police

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.

Officers were called to the home near Central Parkway and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street, for a weapons dangerous call at around 3:45 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Mandeep Khatra said police arrived at the residence and found one person suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men were also located at the scene and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Khatra said police are still trying to piece together what transpired, but investigators believe that as many as three suspects forced their way inside the residence before an “altercation” took place.

At some point, a firearm was used, Khatra said, adding that investigators are still working to determine a motive.

“We’re looking at all different avenues, so it’s very early to give motive, but our investigators will look at every different lead, and hopefully figure out what exactly happened,” he said.

There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the incident, Khatra said, though he couldn’t’ provide a specific number.

The three suspects fled the scene on foot, but police have not released a description.

The homicide is one of three that occurred in the Greater Toronto Area overnight.

Toronto police say one man was stabbed to death near St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street and another was shot and killed near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West. The three incidents are not related.

Police are asking anyone who has information or surveillance video related to the Mississauga shooting to the contact police.