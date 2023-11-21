Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
Ish Aderonmu has lived experience in the justice system -- he spent just over 50 days in two Philadelphia county jails after getting busted for selling drugs in 2010. So when he was accepted into the inaugural year of Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Lincoln Alexander School of Law 10 years later, he considered it a fresh start.
His time in law school didn’t go as planned, though. In a civil lawsuit filed with the Superior Court of Justice, Aderonmu claims the institution is liable for negligent misrepresentation, negligent infliction of mental and emotional distress, appropriation of likeness, and breach of duty of good faith to the amount of $300,000 in damages.
"I was very excited to learn the law,” Aderonmu, 39, told CTV News Toronto last week. “I saw it as a place where I could help write a new story.”
The court document, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, claims that university administration, including the interim Dean of Law, Anver Saloojee, "strongly encouraged" Aderonmu to apply, promising he would receive the financial support needed to cover the costs, and failed to follow through. Over the course of a-year-and-a-half in the program, the school provided him with a one-time bursary of $10,000, it claims.
Aderonmu claims he was sent into debt, faced eviction, and ultimately had to drop out in December 2021,
The former student is also alleging that the school used his likeness and reputation as an activist and writer to promote the program without his consent.
In its Statement of Defence and when reached for comment by CTV News Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan University denied Aderonmu’s claims. The university argues it never promised a certain amount of financial support and that it took significant measures to try and secure him the needed aid. It denied using Aderonmu's likeness without his consent.
A spokesperson for TMU maintained that throughout the university’s interactions with Aderonmu staff acted in an appropriate, fair and compassionate manner. They declined to provide further comment while the matter remains before the courts.
The lawsuit follows a former Human Rights Complaint filed by Aderonmu against the school, which was dismissed on the basis that the claims presented failed to serve as evidence of discrimination and therefore fell outside of the Tribunal’s jurisdiction.
The allegations have not been tested in court.
EXPERIENCE IN THE JUSTICE SYSTEM
When Aderonmu pleaded guilty to a charge of possession laid on him by Philadelphia police in 2010, he thought he was signing up for six months of house arrest, followed by two years of probation.
It wasn’t until he was standing before a judge to make the plea that he said he was informed the decision would likely affect his U.S. immigration status – Aderonmu was born in Nigeria, before moving to Canada as a toddler, and the U.S. in his teens.
“In the middle of proceedings, the judge asked if I knew [the plea] could affect my immigration status and I said no,’” he said. “I should have known, but I really had no clue.”
Two years later and nearing the end of his probation, Aderonmu was placed into custody once again. He was walking his dog, Sasha, in his Philadelphia neighbourhood when two immigration officers approached and arrested him.
He was eventually taken to an ICE detention centre at York County Prison in Pennsylvania where he remained for 45 days before being granted a voluntary departure back to Canada.
It was his experience in the justice system, in part, that informed his dream of becoming a lawyer.
“Until then, nobody had told me I could be a lawyer,” Aderonmu said.
“The most difficult thing about realizing I wanted to was also realizing that, up until that point, I had been second-guessing myself based on other people’s ideas about me.”
Since returning to Canada, Aderonmu has worked as a research lead on a municipal campaign and as a policy advisor at a non-profit promoting civic engagement, among other positions. He's spoken publicly a number of times on the justice system and haspublished a variety of written works on his experience.
THE LINCOLN ALEXANDER SCHOOL OF LAW
It wasn’t until 2019 that Aderonmu first seriously considered applying to law school, his claim reads. At the time, he was receiving Ontario Works and knew he could only attend a university that could provide him with sufficient financial aid, the document states.
He had amassed experience in policy and activism at this point, having volunteered with a political campaign in 2018/
In the fall of 2019, the Plaintiff met with TMU admissions to learn about the Law Program. They advised him he would be an excellent candidate, the claim alleges.
He was concerned about tuition, expected to be approximately $15,000 a year, and expressed to administration that he wouldn’t be able to attend the program without assistance, the document states.
“There was no information available to the contrary,” the claim states.
In a meeting with the interim Dean of Law in 2019, Aderonmu said he was told there would be “plenty of full-ride” financial aid options available.
“Dean Saloojee stated that the Plaintiff would be eligible for funding allocated to students from marginalized and low-income backgrounds,” the claim reads.
While TMU admitted that it met with Adernomu multiple times over the fall of 2019, it denied that it ever suggested the former student would receive full-ride financial aid.
In November 2019, Aderonmu applied to both the University of Toronto’s Osgoode Hall Law School and the Lincoln Alexander School of Law.
He accepted an offer to the latter on Jan. 21, 2020.
Aderonmu did not receive any funding for nearly a year. In November 2020 he was given a one-time scholarship of $10,000, his claim states. He subsequently found out that tuition would cost him $22,500 a year.
In its response, the school argued that the $10,000 bursary it gave Aderonmu was “highest entrance scholarships in the Program’s inaugural year that was available at the time of his admission.” A freedom of information request later filed by Aderonmu, however, shows that at least two $22,000 scholarships were reserved for first-generation immigrant students entering the 2020 year.
In a meeting in November 2020 with the law school’s Vice-President of Equity and Community Inclusion, Aderonmu claims he expressed his concern regarding his unpaid tuition balance. At this point, he’d estimated that, with tuition and Toronto living costs, he would need approximately $70,000 a year.
A freedom of information request filed by Aderonmu shows administration referring to him as an 'ambassador' at the Lincoln Alexander School of Law.
“The one-time scholarship he received was of little assistance,” the claim reads.
Facing financial crisis and growing difficulties focusing on his studies, Aderonmu says he deferred his first year of the program to the class of 2024. In turn, TMU denied that Aderonmu deferred due to financial hardship. Rather, it alleges he was struggling academically, so it “reasonably and compassionately” allowed him to retroactively withdraw.
In the following months, Aderonmu continued to meet with the school administration about securing sustainable funding – to no avail, his claim states
In a final attempt to stay in school, he launched a failed attempt to secure a line of credit.
By September, the claim states that he was facing eviction and was forced to represent himself at Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
Weeks later, after many months worth of attempts to seek assistance from several administrative officials Aderonmu was forced to drop out from the program altogether, the lawsuit alleges.
In its Statement of Defence, the university argues that it made significant efforts to secure financial support for the former student and that it “offered to explore arrangements for the Plaintiff in its student residence,” but that Aderonmu declined.
It also argues that Aderonmu’s departure from the program was not solely due to financial struggles, but also to academic difficulties – the school says he was failing four courses in the fall 2021 semester and admitted to academic misconduct within one of his assignments. Ultimately, the school says it allowed him to depart from the program with no negative impact on his academic record.
Aderonmu chalks the low performance to severe mental distress and financial precarity inflicted upon him by the institution.
PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS
Around the time that Aderonmu was accepted to the Lincoln Alexander School of Law, he was featured in two high-profile pieces of written work – a first-person essay penned about his time spent in an ICE detention centre and a profile in the newspaper about his journey from incarceration to accepting an offer to law school.
“The articles promoted TMU as a “leader” and an “innovator” committed to equity and diversity in law,” the lawsuit claims. “This reflected the vision of the Law Program the Plaintiff was sold by admissions and [the] Dean.”
Following these articles and “unbeknownst to [Aderonmu],” the university proceeded to “capitalize on the Plaintiff’s persona by creating and circulating materials that were intended to drive up admissions and funding,” the claims reads.
The materials were shared both in and outside of the company and were used to promote the program, it states.
At no time did Aderonmu consent to his likeness or materials being shared by the school, he attests in the lawsuit.
The university has outright denied Adernomu’s claims it used his likeness for commercial gain, demanding he provide “strict proof” of such use.
To that, Aderonmu points to a 2020 letter he received from the school's president. The publicity garnered by the works was noted in the letter, in which the president wrote, "I very much appreciate that with your personal story as the power context, the rational and philosophy behind our school is made crystal clear."
“Your story represents so much of what we are trying to achieve, who we hope to serve,” it reads.
In internal correspondence received through freedom of information requests, an administrative employee of the school also referred to Aderonmu as a “great ambassador” for the program.
An email from President Mohamed Lachemi can be seen above. (Handout: Aderonmu)
At the time, Aderonmu said he agreed. With his life experience, his application and acceptance into the school felt like a natural fit.
“As someone who lives at many intersections, having to bear the weight of xenophobia, anti-Blackness, and the effects of the unjust carceral system, enrolling in this school made so much sense to me,” he said Thursday. “Especially a law school that markets itself as specifically committed to racial justice."
Despite his experience, he said he still plans to seek an education in law.
“I know my community’s out there.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
A 2-year-old is dead and 8 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off Italy's Lampedusa
A small boat crammed with migrants capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday evening, killing a 2-year-old girl and leaving at least eight people missing, rescuers said.
Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in ocean, but all 9 aboard escape unharmed
A Navy plane flying in rainy weather overshot a runway Monday at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured, authorities said.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison
An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
-
Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up coming to Montreal
Taylor Swift may not have plans to bring the Eras tour to Montreal any time soon, but a new pop-up shop is hoping to help you 'Shake It Off' and ease the pain a little.
London
-
Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been closed off due to a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
-
Short on funds and shelter beds, Winter Response to Homelessness could leave many Londoners in tents
Many Londoners living in encampments will have to survive this winter outdoors after city hall had difficulty securing enough overnight shelter spaces.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been closed off due to a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Guelph and Wellington County issued freezing rain warning
Those in Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Winter weather advisory in affect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING More than 1,200 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far this year
Ottawa police say more than 1,200 vehicles have been stolen in the city so far this year, including 85 this month alone.
-
Glebe renters refuse to leave home sold by landlord
The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Patrick Lecours. He has a deal in place to sell his home in the Glebe, but the tenants renting the property refuse to leave.
Windsor
-
Windsor family upset with police response time after bear spray assault
A Windsor family is still shaken after a pair of suspects smashed their way into one of their vehicles early Monday morning, using bear spray when confronted.
-
Windsor Spitfires relieve head coach effective immediately
According to a news release issued Monday, the Spitfires have relieved Head Coach Jerrod Smith of his duties “effective immediately.”
-
Autism Ontario troubled by Veltman defence team's use of autism in criminal case
Autism Ontario is deeply troubled by the fact that the defense for Nathaniel Veltman tried to cite autism as a mitigating factor in the June 6, 2021 attack on the Afzaal family.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead, 2 women critically injured after shooting in Caledon: paramedics
Paramedics say one person is dead and two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Caledon late Monday night.
-
Five-car crash closes Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont.
There was a five-car crash on Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88 today.
-
Freezing rain and/or snow expected across parts of Ontario
Environment Canada has posted a Freezing Rain Warning for several counties across central and northern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
-
Bankrupt oil company leaving Maritime customers in the cold
Maritime Fuel's bankruptcy is leaving customers in the cold.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
Calgary
-
'Do the right thing': Calgarians speak as council considers property tax hike
Ahead of debate and discussion on a proposal to bump up Calgary's residential property tax rate by nearly eight per cent, dozens of people packed city hall to have their say on next year's budget.
-
'He saved his life': Family of teenager hit by vehicles grateful he's alive
The family of the teenage boy who was struck by two vehicles Friday morning is preparing for a long road to recovery.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Officers doused with gasoline by family member of suspect they were trying to arrest: RCMP
Police say an attempt to arrest a 35-year-old man in Long Plain First Nation resulted in a number of the suspect’s family members physically assaulting officers, even dousing them in gasoline.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Solicitor general blasts Surrey mayor's characterization of an 'NDP police service'
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke fired the latest volley Monday in the ongoing saga of policing in the city.
-
Victoria councillor regrets 'polarization' stemming from open letter on Israel-Hamas
A Victoria city councillor facing backlash for signing a controversial open letter on the Israel-Hamas war has said she regrets that the matter has caused "polarization" in her community.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Oilers gas lead, lose to host Panthers
Niko Mikkola had the first two-goal game of his career, Kevin Stenlund had a three-point effort and the Florida Panthers rallied Monday to defeat Edmonton Oilers.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Fort Saskatchewan shooting
RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder on Monday, a day after he was arrested following a morning shooting.