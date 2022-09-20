Self-serve lottery terminals are coming to Ontario.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced that approximately 1,400 of the kiosks will be installed in select retail locations, beginning in the second half of 2023.

It says that the terminals will include “age attestation” functionality as well as “responsible gambling messaging.”

"OLG is embracing innovative, self-serve technology to deliver safe, secure, and convenient access to our popular lottery tickets," President and CEO Duncan Hannay said in a press release issued on Tuesday. "Expanding and growing our lottery business is part of our plan to continuously improve the customer experience and deliver innovative gaming experiences for players while creating value for the province of Ontario and our retail partners."

OLG says that it has already entered into an agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT) to design and build the new terminals.

It says that prior to installing the new terminals it will be engaging with retail partners and other stakeholders to “proactively build support and answer questions” about the technology.