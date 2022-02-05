The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario.

According to the OLG, the winning ticket was purchased in Toronto, although the exact retailer it was bought at can’t be confirmed for security reasons.

"This is the second time in a row that the Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ontario," the OLG said in a news release Saturday.

In January, a $22-million ticket was purchased by someone in Ontario on OLG.ca. Since that ticket was purchased online, the OLG doesn't know where in the province it was purchased.

That winner has not yet come forward.

The winning numbers for Friday’s Lotto Max draw are 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46, 47. The bonus number is 1.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $10 million, the OLG says.