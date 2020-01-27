TORONTO -- The Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Toronto.

"Since arriving in Toronto with her husband, this individual has been in self-isolation," a statement from the provincial government says.

The wording suggests this second patient is the wife of the first Canadian patient, who federal officials said departed Wuhan, China and boarded China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311, which landed at Pearson from Guangzhou, China on Jan. 22.

Federal officials said Sunday that the first patient, a 50-year-old man, showed mild symptoms aboard the flight, and public health workers were seeking to make contact with anyone who sat near him on the plane.

He remains at Sunnybrook Hospital in stable condition.

It is not known where the second patient is being treated.

The global spread of the virus has so far claimed 81 lives, all in China.

Health officials from the province and the City of Toronto are set to speak about this second case at a news conference at Queen’s Park at 11:30 a.m. Monday.