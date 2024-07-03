Officer with Toronto police's Drug Squad facing impaired driving, drug possession charges

A plainclothes officer with the Toronto Police Service’s Drug Squad has been charged after another Toronto area police service alleged he was found driving while impaired and in possession of illicit drugs.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) confirmed it received a call about an erratic driver in the area of Hurontario Street and Courtneypark Drive in Mississauga at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, police said they had an “interaction” with the driver. It resulted in two officers being hospitalized with minor injuries. Police added that multiple cruisers were also damaged.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Brian Sukhram from Brampton, was arrested. He has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, flight from a peace officer, operation while impaired, operation while impaired (over 80mg), possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Toronto police later confirmed that Sukhram is a detective constable assigned to the Drug Squad unit. They noted that the officer has 13 years of service and has been suspended with pay per the Community Safety and Policing Act as a result of the incident.

Toronto police directed any further inquiries on Sukhram’s arrest and the subsequent investigation to Peel police.