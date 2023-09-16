Officer injured while responding to assault at Toronto subway station

An officer has been injured while responding to an assault at Kipling subway station, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the TTC station at Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an assault.

Police say a man had reportedly assaulted several people in the bus area. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Shortly after police arrived, they say a man was taken into custody, and an officer was hurt.

The condition of the officer is unknown.