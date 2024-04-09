TORONTO
Toronto

    • Officer assaulted while walking to downtown police station: TPS

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    Police say an officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted while walking to a downtown police station on Monday night.

    In a post on social media, police said a uniformed officer was walking to a police station in the area of Duncan Street and Queen Street West, at around 11 p.m. when they were assaulted.

    A witness intervened and the assailant was subsequently arrested, police said.

    The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The incident happened about an hour after a separate assault on another police officer in North York, police said.

    According to police, an officer attended the area of Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 10 p.m. following reports that five males were attempting to steal a vehicle.

    The officer, police said, was injured while trying to make an arrest and was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two males were subsequently arrested, police said, but it is unclear what charges they are facing.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News