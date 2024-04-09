Officer assaulted while walking to downtown police station: TPS

Police say an officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted while walking to a downtown police station on Monday night.

In a post on social media, police said a uniformed officer was walking to a police station in the area of Duncan Street and Queen Street West, at around 11 p.m. when they were assaulted.

A witness intervened and the assailant was subsequently arrested, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened about an hour after a separate assault on another police officer in North York, police said.

According to police, an officer attended the area of Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 10 p.m. following reports that five males were attempting to steal a vehicle.

The officer, police said, was injured while trying to make an arrest and was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two males were subsequently arrested, police said, but it is unclear what charges they are facing.