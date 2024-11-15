TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police say man found shot in crashed vehicle was victim of kidnapping; 2 suspects in custody

    Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation near Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 15, 2024. Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation near Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 15, 2024.
    A man found shot inside a vehicle involved in a Friday morning collision in Scarborough was a victim of kidnapping, and two suspects are facing charges in connection with the incident, Toronto police say.

    Toronto Police Service Duty Senior Officer Brian Maslowski said police received a call at 4:45 a.m. from an individual who reported a “concerning message” they received from a friend.

    The message, Maslowski said, contained a photo of the friend being threatened with a firearm. According to a subsequent police release on Friday night, the victim was abducted at gunpoint by two suspects who then made a ransom demand.

    Maslowski said officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle. When they located and attempted to stop that vehicle in the area of Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue, the suspects fled.

    Hours later, at around 7:45 a.m., that same car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Midland and McNicoll avenues.

    Police said two suspects fled on foot but were arrested following a brief foot pursuit. Meanwhile, the victim, a man in his 20s, was found in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He and the two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

    Investigators identified one suspect as 19-year-old Jahreyus Glave. He and the other suspect, a 17-year-old whose identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, face numerous charges, including forcible confinement and kidnapping for ransom.

    “It is a complex investigation, so I can’t share much,” Maslowski told reporters Friday afternoon.

    Police are asking anyone with a dash camera or video surveillance footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

