Toronto police say man found shot in crashed vehicle was victim of kidnapping; 2 suspects in custody

A man found shot inside a vehicle involved in a Friday morning collision in Scarborough was a victim of kidnapping, and two suspects are facing charges in connection with the incident, Toronto police say.

Toronto Police Service Duty Senior Officer Brian Maslowski said police received a call at 4:45 a.m. from an individual who reported a “concerning message” they received from a friend.

The message, Maslowski said, contained a photo of the friend being threatened with a firearm. According to a subsequent police release on Friday night, the victim was abducted at gunpoint by two suspects who then made a ransom demand.

Maslowski said officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle. When they located and attempted to stop that vehicle in the area of Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue, the suspects fled.

Hours later, at around 7:45 a.m., that same car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Midland and McNicoll avenues.

Police said two suspects fled on foot but were arrested following a brief foot pursuit. Meanwhile, the victim, a man in his 20s, was found in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He and the two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Investigators identified one suspect as 19-year-old Jahreyus Glave. He and the other suspect, a 17-year-old whose identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, face numerous charges, including forcible confinement and kidnapping for ransom.

“It is a complex investigation, so I can’t share much,” Maslowski told reporters Friday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with a dash camera or video surveillance footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.