Off-duty police officer seriously injured after intervening in retail robbery in Scarborough

An off-duty police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday morning after being assaulted in Scarborough.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at store in a retail plaza on Progress Avenue, west of McCowan Road.

Police said that three suspects were allegedly stealing from a retail store when an off-duty officer intervened and was subsequently assaulted with a weapon.

Toronto paramedics said that they transported an adult man to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Three male suspects fled in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan, Toronto police said in a tweet.

The first suspect is described as male, six feet tall and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants and boots.

The second suspect is only described as a male. He was wearing a black mask, blue jeans, and a black hoodie.

The third is also only described as a male and last seen wearing grey cargo pants and a camouflage jacket.