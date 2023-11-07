Nygard was no 'evil predator,' argues defence in closing arguments of Toronto sex assault trial
The case against disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been built upon contradictions, innuendo, and unreliable testimony, his defence lawyer said Tuesday as part of his closing argument in the Toronto sex assault trial.
‘“To describe Peter Nygard as an evil predator, a Jekyll and Hyde type of personality, who through wealth and power, lured women and forced them to comply with his sexual demands is neither fair nor accurate,” Brian Greenspan said.
“His life was neither hidden nor secreted, nor were his workspaces, nor were his homes, nor were his private quarters – his passion for his work was open and transparent, his lifestyle was open and transparent.”
Nygard, now 82, was wheeled into a downtown courtroom Tuesday wearing a black suit, his long grey hair tied back into a low bun, and a pair of black-rimmed glasses for the final days of proceedings. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.
In his closing submission to the 12-person jury, Greenspan worked to paint a starkly different portrait than what the alleged victims had testified to weeks earlier, instead describing a well-respected businessman who cared deeply for his employees and company.
Last month, five women, whose identities are protected by a court-ordered publication ban, testified that the businessman sexually assaulted them in the top-floor suite of his Toronto headquarters.
Nygard has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. During his testimony, he claimed he didn’t remember meeting four of the five complainants and that he would not have performed a sexual act on a woman against her will.
In the defence’s submission, Greenspan suggested that the victims' memories could no longer be relied upon as sufficient evidence given the decades that have passed since the alleged offences. In turn, he argued that the Crown's case was built off of "contradictions and innuendo."
At one point, he suggested testimony provided by a complainant veered into "revisionist history."
Nygard himself has struggled with memory issues, Greenspan underlined. As the defendant, Nygard was not required to prove anything, call forth witnesses, nor provide evidence, he said.
By taking the stand, Greenspan argued Nygard displayed a level of cooperativeness.
“When someone is accused of historical offences from decades ago, probing their memory often becomes the only defence,” Greenspan said.
“He spent almost five days in the witness box. He did his best to be candid, cooperative, and truthful.”
Moving through the counts, Greenspan worked to point out alleged inconsistencies in the complainants' testimonies, landing on the conclusion that prosecution, using these accounts, had failed in its efforts to prove Nygard's innocence.
"Peter Nygard must be acquitted because the prosecution has utterly failed to establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Greenspan stated.
Once the prosecution replies and submits its own closing argument on Tuesday afternoon, Nygard and his lawyers will have no opportunity to respond, Greenspan told the jurors.
“We have no right to reply, no right to take issue despite the fact we might have been totally able to respond,” he said. “I simply ask that you do not conclude that we would not be able to answer."
The court adjourned just before 12 p.m., following Greenspan’s comments, after which the prosecution is set to submit their closing argument.
The jury is set to begin deliberations on Wednesday barring any delays.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Safe and sound': First group of Canadian evacuees leave Gaza
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
Zelenskyy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country's commander-in-chief as the war with Russia grinds on.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Israeli survivor makes emotional return to scene of Hamas attack
Tears welled in May Hayat's eyes as she stood in silence on an emotional return to the site of an Israeli music festival where she narrowly escaped death in a Hamas attack a month ago.
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
-
Killer whales spotted in Quebec's lower north shore
A group of at least three killer whales has been spotted in Quebec's Lower North Shore.
London
-
Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
-
CUPE members launch human rights claim alleging union promotes antisemitism
Almost 30 members of Canada’s largest union filed a human rights claim on Monday alleging that the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has engaged in systemic discrimination and promoted antisemitism that isolates Jewish members.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flames tear through Cambridge home
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a Cambridge townhouse complex Tuesday morning.
-
Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College
The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
-
Conservation officers investigating after bull moose shot, abandoned
Conservation officers are looking for the person who shot and abandoned a bull moose in September near the northern Ontario community of Westree, south of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
'I take full responsibility': Cornwall, Ont. mayor responds to woman's death at homeless encampment
The mayor of the City of Cornwall made a poignant statement Monday in response to the death of a woman in a homeless encampment that has tragically spotlighted the growing issue of homelessness in the city.
-
Council expected to approve transitional housing for homeless families in city's west-end
The City of Ottawa's finance committee is expected to approve a plan to lease a former retirement home in the city's west-end and convert it to temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH Windsor police release video footage of three suspects wanted in multiple carjackings
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly used a noxious substance to remove drivers out of their vehicles in multiple carjackings over the weekend.
-
Some curative radiation treatments resume at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the hospital has been able to safely resume some curative radiation treatments since Monday, as they continue to address issues caused by the cyberattack.
-
'Its crucial they hear': Essex County farmer posts urgent plea to Ottawa from his combine
Farmers are hoping for an exemption to Canada’s carbon tax laws, through Bill C-234.
Barrie
-
OPP investigates threatening voicemail left for Alliston public school
Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
-
Impaired driving blamed for collision that injured 4 on Highway 35
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes charged a 57-year-old man from Port Perry with driving while impaired following a collision that injured four people.
Atlantic
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man for alleged attack with bat
Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting another man with a bat last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary homeowners may see costs increase with new budget
Calgary city council will soon be voting on a number of budget changes that could see household costs for residents to increase by close to five per cent.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Foggy conditions and some rain in central and southern Alberta
Above seasonal temperatures have translated to mixed precipitation for parts of central and southern Alberta early Tuesday.
-
3 in hospital after early morning fight in downtown Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after three people were hurt in a fight early Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for man discharging gun in Bloodvein
The RCMP is asking Bloodvein residents to stay inside on Tuesday morning as officers search for a man with a gun.
-
Nygard was no 'evil predator,' argues defence in closing arguments of Toronto sex assault trial
The case against disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been built upon contradictions, innuendo, and unreliable testimony, his defence lawyer said Tuesday as part of his closing argument in the Toronto sex assault trial.
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for killing bear sow and cub in Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has sentenced a Tofino man to 30 days in jail and $11,000 in fines for illegally killing a black bear and her cub in his backyard two years ago.
-
UBC responds to campus clashes over Israel-Gaza war
UBC’s new president is calling for respect and compassion on campus after clashes over the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Nelly Furtado promises 'sexy,' 'spicy' show as host of 2024 Juno Awards
Nelly Furtado's pop music comeback continues with the singer stepping up to host the 2024 Juno Awards.
Edmonton
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
Surging Canucks beat slumping Oilers 6-2
All it took was just under three-and-a-half minutes for the Edmonton Oilers to come undone and the Vancouver Canucks to surge to victory.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning fog, stormy this afternoon
Fog for the morning commute and a chance of mixed precipitation with gusty wind for the late-day commute.