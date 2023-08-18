Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police

A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.

Durham Regional Police said an investigation began after officers received information about a sexual assault involving a person who was an in-patient at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services.

The patient, police said, was admitted to one of the adolescent programs for a six-month period in 2022.

According to police, the victim came forward in June 2023 to report that during their time at the facility, they were sexually assaulted on a number of occasions.

The suspect, police said, is a nurse at the hospital who worked on the unit with the victim.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Persaud, of Whitby. He has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault, eight counts of sexual interference, and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Police are urging anyone with additional information about the case to contact Det.-Const. Attina, of the Special Victim’s Unit, at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5339.

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences is seen in this undated image.