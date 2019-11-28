TORONTO -- Police confirmed there are "numerous fatalities" after a plane that took off in Markham, Ont. crashed in a wooded area in Kingston.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive, south of Highway 401 and Gardiners Road, for reports of a plane crash Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the aircraft is a Piper PA-32 that took off from Buttonville Municipal Airport and was headed to Kingston.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

The TSB could not confirm how many people were on board the plane or say whether it was a commercial or private flight.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety. OPP East are also on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The area has been closed while police investigate.

FATAL PLANE CRASH Piper PA-32, single-engine plane, crashed in a wooded area north of Kingston, Ontario. Police report “numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft”. Transportation Safety Board say they “will deploy a team of investigators tomorrow morning.” pic.twitter.com/BU5SzkiKmI — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 28, 2019

Buttonville Municipal Airport is located in the 16th Avenue and Highway 404 area in Markham and is about 29 kilometres from downtown Toronto.