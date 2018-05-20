

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old woman from North York has been pronounced dead in hospital following a boating incident near Orillia.

Emergency responders were called to Lake Couchiching near Orillia at around noon on Sunday after a canoe carrying two females capsized about 100 metres from the shore, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services rushed a 25-year-old woman to a local hospital without vital signs. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The second person was checked over at the scene and released, but later went to hospital on her own.

Police said neither person in the canoe was wearing a personal floatation device.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released.