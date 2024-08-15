TORONTO
Toronto

    North York stabbing leaves one person injured

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one person injured Thursday night.

    Police say they received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a male who had been stabbed near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

    Officers arrived and located the injured male victim. 

    Paramedics said they transported him to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. 

    Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.

