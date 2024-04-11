North York shooting sends 1 person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person critically injured Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street shortly before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for four male suspects described as Black, about five-foot-ten, and between 145 and 165 pounds. Police say one was wearing shorts while another had on a white vest.