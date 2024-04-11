TORONTO
Toronto

    • North York shooting sends 1 person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person critically injured Thursday night.

    It happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street shortly before 11 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police say the victim has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, officers are looking for four male suspects described as Black, about five-foot-ten, and between 145 and 165 pounds. Police say one was wearing shorts while another had on a white vest.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News