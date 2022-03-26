No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton