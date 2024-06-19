No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment

The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.

It happened at the intersection of King and Church streets.

The TTC tells CTV News Toronto that the streetcar was moving slowly through the intersection at the time of the derailment. No injuries have been reported and the streetcar was not damaged, the TTC said.

As a result, there is currently no streetcar service between Charlotte Street in the west, near Spadina Avenue, and Sumach Street in the east, near the Don Valley Parkway.

After the streetcar is placed back on the tracks it will be coupled to another streetcar and moved out of the intersection, the TTC said.

Shuttle buses are running in the area.

This is the second time this month that a streetcar has derailed on King Street.

On June 1, a streetcar was involved in a collision with another vehicle and came off the tracks near Frederick and King streets, just east of Wednesday’s scene.

In that incident, three people were taken to hospital with injuries, including two passengers.

