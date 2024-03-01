TORONTO
Toronto

No subway service between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1: TTC

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
There is no subway service between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 this morning due to a track problems, the TTC says.

In a social media post, the transit agency said shuttle buses are running between the two stations while crews work to repair the issue.

The TTC added that customers can utilize the Yonge side of Line 1 and the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station to continue travelling southbound to access the downtown core, as well as east and west streetcar service.

