No subway service between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1: TTC

There is no subway service between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 this morning due to a track problems, the TTC says.

In a social media post, the transit agency said shuttle buses are running between the two stations while crews work to repair the issue.

The TTC added that customers can utilize the Yonge side of Line 1 and the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station to continue travelling southbound to access the downtown core, as well as east and west streetcar service.