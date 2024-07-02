Suspect in alleged parking lot scam sought after elderly woman's bank cards stolen in Whitby

Durham Regional Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's bank cards in Whitby more than one month ago and spent more than $6,000 in what they described as a "parking lot scam."

The incident began in the area of Taunton Road East and Thickson Road, where the victim attended multiple businesses on May 16.

Police said she returned to her vehicle and was approached by the suspect, who told her that she had push pins and thumbtacks behind her tires.

"While the victim removed the pushpins and thumb tacks from behind her car, her purse was stolen from the vehicle," police alleged in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspect then used the victim's cards at various locations, withdrawing cash and spending over $6,000 in a short period, police said.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, who was described as a Brown male with a heavy build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat and a white collared shirt with a checkered design.

Police said the incident is often referred to as a "parking lot scam." It involves a suspect shoulder surfing – peering at a victim while making a purchase so they can record their PIN.

A second suspect then approaches the victim when they exit the store and distracts them by helping them with a flat tire, asking for directions or noticing obstructions behind their tires.

"The first suspect will then go into your car/purse and take your debit/credit cards and cash. They will then immediately drain all accounts," said police, who added that they have seen an uptick in multiple types of scams in Durham Region.

"Knowledge is the key to staying safe and in control," police said. "Make sure you and your loved ones familiarize yourself with the common types of ongoing scams so you can stay protected."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3891 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.