Liberal MP suggests party needed stronger ground game in Toronto—St. Paul's vote
The co-chair of the Liberals' Ontario campaign is suggesting the party's candidate in the Toronto—St. Paul's byelection needed more time to campaign before the vote.
The Liberals had held the seat for 30 years, recently under Carolyn Bennett, but the Conservatives won the seat last week by about 600 votes.
Karina Gould, who is the Liberal MP for Burlington, is in charge of finding candidates for the next federal election, which must happen before fall of 2025.
She says the lesson learned is that Leslie Church needed more time to get to know people in the riding.
Gould says it's becoming tougher for Liberal candidates to campaign because people are seeking change from a government that's been in power for nine years.
She says that means candidates need to have tougher and longer conversations with Canadians, and to make sure they can demonstrate that they're listening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
How to find -- and use -- a budgeting app that works best for you
Experts say people often find it challenging to record expenses on a day-to-day basis, but an app can do that heavy lifting for them.
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
DEVELOPING A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 105 people, many women and children
A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India has killed at least 105 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, with many women and children among the dead.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Sudbury, Ont., soccer star earns spot on Olympic team
Sudbury athlete Cloé Lacasse will represent Canada in the Paris 2024 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Waterford
A driver has died after a Tuesday morning crash in Norfolk County, police say.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
London
-
Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron
OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.
-
Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.
-
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg announces new fire chief
The Town of Amherstburg has announced the appointment of a new fire chief.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden resident pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
-
Here's how the 3-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Man hand delivers gift to Washago Ont., couple from their Galapagos Islands trip
John Beardmore, who has become known as the Galapagos Postman, is following through with a century-old tradition dating back to the 1800s.
-
Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire
A man of-no-fixed-address was arrested shortly after the dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel Monday.
-
Affordable housing opens this fall in Bradford West Gwillimbury
The County of Simcoe is building affordable units to rent this fall.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Canada Day
It was a rainy Canada Day for many Manitobans, with a number of communities receiving upwards of 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
Atlantic
-
Boil-water advisory remains in effect in Halifax, surrounding communities
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
-
First week of July off to sunny start for the Maritimes
After a long weekend which had some periods of rain in the Maritimes, along with some severe thunderstorms in Sunday in New Brunswick, the start of this week is off to a sunny start.
-
Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: P.E.I. police
A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
N.L.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to begin 2024-25 season with 4-game homestand
The Edmonton Oilers play their first four games of the season at Rogers Place, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
-
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Fire destroys cooling tower, sparks grass fire in industrial area east of Edmonton
A fire that broke out in an industrial area east of Edmonton on Canada Day has destroyed an unused cooling tower.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgarians can now ease back in to normal indoor water use
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin easing their indoor water saving measures and slowly return to normal water use inside their home.
-
Sentencing expected for teen driver in fatal Springbank crash
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 is expected to be sentenced in an Alberta courtroom on Tuesday.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn
Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn.
Regina
-
Canada Day marked by thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes in eastern Sask.
It was an eventful Canada Day in southern Saskatchewan. In addition to celebrations and fireworks, severe weather provided a dangerous spectacle for those living in the Yorkton/Melville area.
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw's long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
University of Regina senior education program receives help from book sale
Seniors will again have a full selection of classes to take this fall at the University of Regina. A group of volunteers have taken over the Lifelong Learning Program after the university discontinued funding last year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
Vancouver
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
-
Grouse Mountain closed again Tuesday after Skyride shutdown stranded hikers
Officials have closed Grouse Mountain for a second day as crews perform maintenance work on the Skyride lift – which was turned off Sunday, leaving some hikers stranded for hours.
Vancouver Island
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
4 people rescued from Grouse Mountain after tram service halted for hours
Officials on Grouse Mountain confirmed a “system fault” warning prompted crews to shut down its Skyride on Sunday afternoon.