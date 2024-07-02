Muggy weather on tap for Toronto this week

Muggy conditions are expected to return to Toronto this week.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says Tuesday will see “an extension of yesterday’s warm and dry air” but “hot and humid” weather will be arriving on Wednesday.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to climb to 25 C today with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Wednesday will bring a risk of showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Wednesday will see warmer and muggier air invade,” Coulter said Tuesday. “We’ll also get the risk of a few morning showers and afternoon storms that may linger into the evening.”

Wednesday will see a high of 29 C but will feel closer to 35 with humidity.

Humid weather will continue Thursday, which is expected to see a high of 29 C, feeling closer to 33.

“Showers reappear Friday evening and linger into early Saturday, then skies clear Saturday afternoon,” Coulter said.

“Sunday is looking bright and very pleasant. Hot and humid air will greet us as we head back to work on Monday.”