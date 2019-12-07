TORONTO -- There will be no subway service along a six-station stretch of Line 1 this weekend as the TTC continues work to overhaul its aging signal system.

The closure will impact service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair Stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

It is the second last scheduled closure of 2019; however commuters aren’t likely to see much relief in the New Year.

A report released last week by the TTC revealed that there will be 166 planned subway closures, late openings or early closings in 2020, up from just 73 in 2019.

The closures are done largely to accommodate work on the replacement of the signal system and the Eglinton Crosstown line.

The TTC has said that it has completed the installation of its new Automatic Train Control (ATC) system between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St Patrick stations but still has to do so throughout the rest of the system.

The TTC says that it does expect to need fewer closures in future years with only 36 on the books for 2021 and 29 planned for 2022.