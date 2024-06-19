No streetcar service on large section of King Street due to operational problem

The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to an operational problem.

There is currently no streetcar service between Charlotte Street in the west, near Spadina Avenue, and Sumach Street in the east, near the Don Valley Parkway.

The cause of the service shutdown is unknown at this time, but a TTC spokesperson told CTV News Toronto a streetcar may have come off the tracks.

Shuttle buses are running in the area.

This is a developing news story. More to come.