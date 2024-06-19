TORONTO
Toronto

    • No streetcar service on large section of King Street due to operational problem

    A TTC streetcar is seen turning off of King Street on June 19, 2024. A TTC streetcar is seen turning off of King Street on June 19, 2024.
    Share

    The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to an operational problem.

    There is currently no streetcar service between Charlotte Street in the west, near Spadina Avenue, and Sumach Street in the east, near the Don Valley Parkway.

    The cause of the service shutdown is unknown at this time, but a TTC spokesperson told CTV News Toronto a streetcar may have come off the tracks.

    Shuttle buses are running in the area.

    This is a developing news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News