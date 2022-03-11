No masks required at Maple Leafs and Raptors games as of March 21, though measure still 'strongly recommended'

FILE - Toronto Raptors fans fill the arena during the warm-up before the start of the team’s NBA season opener against the Washington Wizards in Toronto Wednesday, October 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler FILE - Toronto Raptors fans fill the arena during the warm-up before the start of the team’s NBA season opener against the Washington Wizards in Toronto Wednesday, October 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton