No major COVID bailout for cash-strapped Toronto in Ontario budget

Toronto has been left in the lurch by Queen’s Park after the 2023 Ontario budget revealed little in the way of a financial rescue for the cash-strapped city.

Ontario’s biggest municipality had called on the province to help supplement its massive 2023 shortfall, asking for $510 million in so-called COVID-19 hangover costs.

But the government did not relieve the city’s current pandemic pressure, indicating instead that it was waiting to see how Ottawa responds to a similar request from Toronto at the federal budget unveiling next week.

It did provide $48 million in funding for Toronto’s supportive housing costs, fulfilling one of the three asks Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie made of Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy in a letter sent earlier this month.

The city’s 2023 budget, however, will still have a nearly $1 billion shortfall without additional funding from Queen’s Park and Ottawa.

“Toronto’s number one ask was more money, $48 million, for supportive housing to help those who are homeless and we stepped up with the full ask, “ Bethlenfalvy told CP24 on Thursday. “That was their number one ask.”

Toronto officials were also hoping that the province would cover the cost of the development charges the city would no longer receive as a result of Bill 23, which slashed the fees in order to spur the construction of more housing.

City staff had counted on that revenue to fund the infrastructure and services needed to support the growth, and pegged the loss at more than $200 million a year.

The government reiterated Thursday that it would be conducting an audit of select municipalities to establish a baseline of municipal reserves and development charges, and would determine after that how it would supplement any shortfalls connected to Bill 23.

Bethlenfalvy also told CP24 that discussions would continue about funding to offset lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

“I met with the deputy mayor and we are having discussions. There is also the federal government. So we will work together ass we did in the past and as we have said we would," he said.

The $48 million the city had requested will pay for wrap-around services for two thousand vulnerable residents in supportive homes, which Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie had argued would be key to addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

But critics said the money was too little too late, accusing the government of abandoning Toronto.

“Transit fares could go up, property taxes could go up even higher than they’ve already been raised,” Liberal municipal affairs critic Stephen Blais told CTV News. “You’re going to see potentially a decrease in services if the city can’t cover those costs.”

“Because the Conservatives are not stepping up, Torontonians are going to be seeing a big property tax hike and service cuts,” NDP housing critic Jessica Bell said.

“Conservatives have turned their back on municipalities.”