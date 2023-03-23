No major COVID bailout for cash-strapped Toronto in Ontario bailout
Toronto has been left in the lurch by Queen’s Park after the 2023 Ontario budget revealed little in the way of a financial rescue for the cash-strapped city.
Ontario’s biggest muncipality had called on the province to help supplement its massive 2023 shortfall, asking for $510 million in so-called COVID-19 hangover costs.
But the government did not relieve the city’s current pandemic pressure, indicating instead that it was waiting to see how Ottawa responds to a similar request from Toronto at the federal budget unveiling next week.
“We need, of course, the municipalities to do their part right across the province, and so we’ll work with the cities on their financial challenges and of course we’ll continue that dialogue,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said Thursday.
Toronto officials were also hoping that the province would cover the cost of the development charges the city would no longer receive as a result of Bill 23, which slashed the fees in order to spur the construction of more housing.
City staff had counted on that revenue to fund the infrastructure and services needed to support the growth, and pegged the loss at more than $200 million a year.
The government reiterated Thursday that it would be conducting an audit of select municipalities to establish a baseline of municipal reserves and development charges, and would determine after that how it would supplement any shortfalls connected to Bill 23.
“You know, if they want more money, we’re going to find out where the waste is,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Bethlenfalvy did say the province would grant the city the $48 million it requested for wrap-around services for two thousand vulnerable residents in supportive homes, which Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie had argued would be key to addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.
But critics said the money was too little too late, accusing the government of abandoning Toronto.
“Transit fares could go up, property taxes could go up even higher than they’ve already been raised,” Liberal municipal affairs critic Stephen Blais told CTV News. “You’re going to see potentially a decrease in services if the city can’t cover those costs.”
“Because the Conservatives are not stepping up, Torontonians are going to be seeing a big property tax hike and service cuts,” NDP housing critic Jessica Bell said.
“Conservatives have turned their back on municipalities.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Montreal
-
Friends trying to reassemble Camille Maheux's photography after death in Old Montreal fire
Friends of Camille Maheux are trying to assemble some of her life's work. The 76-year-old photographer was killed in the Old Montreal fire and her photographs and negatives were destroyed.
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
Negotiations underway to eliminate 'Roxham Roads' in Canada: source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could designate all 8,900 kilometres of their shared border as an official crossing under the Safe Third Country Agreement.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' charge laid after random stabbing
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing in London earlier this week. A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the incident happened on Tuesday.
-
Wonderland Road sees another multi-vehicle crash
Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford St W & Wonderland Rd N.
-
Zurich remembers doctor who cared for village for 50 years
For 50 years, Dr. Charles Wallace was Zurich’s doctor. He cared for generations of families, and saved many lives along the way, including Sherri Penn’s son, who needed Dr. Wallace’s help with a neo-natal infection just days after birth.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Instances of police-reported hate crimes spiked in 2021
The number of police-reported hate crimes in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo saw a drastic jump between 2020 and 2021 with a total of 77 hate crimes reported in 2021 compared to 54 the year before.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Canada’s top court rules evidence from unlawful spot check can be used in Northern Ont. impaired driving case
The Supreme Court of Canada has reinstated the impaired driving conviction of a northern Ontario man, despite agreeing that his rights were breached during his arrest.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Windsor
-
One person arrested following investigation in Essex
Windsor police say one person has been charged following an investigation in Essex.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrested
Windsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.
Barrie
-
Colleagues jumped into life-saving action when Midland councillor collapsed at town meeting
The quick thinking and immediate actions of two people are credited with possibly saving the life of a Midland councillor after he collapsed at a meeting Wednesday evening.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Man and woman accused in violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies facing charges
Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.
-
Bring on the nostalgia: Zellers celebrates grand re-opening in Calgary
Dozens of Calgarians lined up in excitement Thursday morning at Sunridge Mall to be among the first to experience the grand re-opening of Zellers.
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck hauling a excavator hit an overpass.
Winnipeg
-
Council agrees to settlement for downtown Winnipeg Police headquarters lawsuits
Winnipeg City Council has agreed to settle two lawsuits the city brought forward related to cost overruns with the downtown Winnipeg police station project.
-
Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.
-
Winnipeg hospital says doctors are now helping sexual assault examination program
A Winnipeg hospital official says another nurse has resigned from a sexual assault examination program, and other health-care professionals are stepping in to fill the gap.
Vancouver
-
‘We’re not living, we’re just existing’: Roadside rest stop becomes makeshift trailer park for homeless
Weary travellers pulling into roadside rest stops in Abbotsford might be surprised to discover parking lots turned into makeshift trailer parks for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Woman suspected of ATM thefts in 2021 remains at large: Chilliwack RCMP
The suspect in a series of ATM thefts that happened 20 months ago in the Upper Fraser Valley remains at large, prompting a public appeal by Chilliwack RCMP.
-
Metro Vancouver rental market: RBC report warns of growing rental crunch
Anyone who has tried to rent a home in Metro Vancouver recently already knows just how challenging it can be to find an affordable place — and a new report suggests the situation will worsen in the coming years.
Edmonton
-
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
-
Details of regimental funeral for Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan announced
Additional details have been released about the funeral for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.
-
Alberta Court of Appeal hearing begins for Ontario man found guilty of manslaughter
The Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing arguments that an Ontario truck driver should be tried for a third time in the death of an Indigenous woman in 2011.