No major COVID bailout for cash-strapped Toronto in Ontario bailout

Toronto has been left in the lurch by Queen’s Park after the 2023 Ontario budget revealed little in the way of a financial rescue for the cash-strapped city.

Ontario’s biggest muncipality had called on the province to help supplement its massive 2023 shortfall, asking for $510 million in so-called COVID-19 hangover costs.

But the government did not relieve the city’s current pandemic pressure, indicating instead that it was waiting to see how Ottawa responds to a similar request from Toronto at the federal budget unveiling next week.

“We need, of course, the municipalities to do their part right across the province, and so we’ll work with the cities on their financial challenges and of course we’ll continue that dialogue,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said Thursday.

Toronto officials were also hoping that the province would cover the cost of the development charges the city would no longer receive as a result of Bill 23, which slashed the fees in order to spur the construction of more housing.

City staff had counted on that revenue to fund the infrastructure and services needed to support the growth, and pegged the loss at more than $200 million a year.

The government reiterated Thursday that it would be conducting an audit of select municipalities to establish a baseline of municipal reserves and development charges, and would determine after that how it would supplement any shortfalls connected to Bill 23.

“You know, if they want more money, we’re going to find out where the waste is,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.

Bethlenfalvy did say the province would grant the city the $48 million it requested for wrap-around services for two thousand vulnerable residents in supportive homes, which Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie had argued would be key to addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

But critics said the money was too little too late, accusing the government of abandoning Toronto.

“Transit fares could go up, property taxes could go up even higher than they’ve already been raised,” Liberal municipal affairs critic Stephen Blais told CTV News. “You’re going to see potentially a decrease in services if the city can’t cover those costs.”

“Because the Conservatives are not stepping up, Torontonians are going to be seeing a big property tax hike and service cuts,” NDP housing critic Jessica Bell said.

“Conservatives have turned their back on municipalities.”