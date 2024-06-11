No injuries reported after multiple shots fired at a home in Markham

Police are searching for suspects and information after several shots were fired at a residence in Markham early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Kenilworth Gate, near 9th Line and Highway 7.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to the area at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a home.

At the scene, officers found a dwelling that appeared to have been struck by several bullets. Police said in a news release that a number of shell casings were also located on the roadway in front of the home.

Investigators indicated that a dark-coloured, four-door sedan was seen in front of the residence at the time of the shooting. That vehicle fled the area westbound on Kenilworth Gate a short time later, they said.

Police said that several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact YRP’s #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.