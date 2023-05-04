No injuries reported after fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school

No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto’s east end late Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School at 80 Bowmore Rd., which is just south of Gerrard Street East between Woodbine and Coxwell avenues.

The school was promptly evacuated.

Bowmore Road Junior & Senior Public School has been evacuated due to a fire in a classroom. All students and staff are safe and no injuries have been reported. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) May 4, 2023

In a tweet, Toronto Fire Services said that crews arrived to smoke showing and flames visible in a second-floor classroom.

They said that the fire has been knocked down and there are no reported injuries.

Toronto police, in a tweet, said that students will not be returning to class today at Bowmore and instead will be "directed to nearby schools."

TFS crews are dealing with a fire incident at Bowmore Road Public School (Gerrard St E/Woodbine Ave). Crews arrived to smoke showing & investigated. Flames visible in 2nd floor classroom. The fire has been knocked down. Thankfully, no injuries reported at this time. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/UHtnKV7Uws — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) May 4, 2023

In a follow-up letter, Bowmore’s Principal Heather Groves advised parents, guardians, and caregivers that their children can be picked up after school today in the field behind the school at 3:30 p.m.

She also told them that due to the fire the school is currently inaccessible and staff and students cannot retrieve their belongings, including devices, “until further notice.”

“As a result there will be no school tomorrow, and no virtual learning,” she wrote, adding students will be able to get their things next week from the school.

Parents of children who have medication inside the building are being asked to speak with principal at after-school pick up to make arrangements.

Groves went on to note that during this incident safety was a “top priority” and they followed “appropriate TDSB policies to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

“We practice various drills and procedures hoping never to have to use them, but always prepared to do so if necessary,” she said, thanking Toronto fire, Toronto police, and the board’s facilities staff for their “prompt response and assistance today to keep our school community safe.”

“While the fire today presented an unexpected challenge, the response and cooperation from our students and teachers was exceptional and I want to commend them for their actions," said Groves, who said that she’d share other updates with families as they prepare to return to school next week.