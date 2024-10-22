Driver seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision on QEW

A driver has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW that led to the closure of all but one eastbound lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday.

It happened on the Toronto-bound lanes just before Third Line in Oakville.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his serious injuries. No other person was seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police closed all Toronto-bound lanes on the QEW except for the HOV lane. They reopened just before 7:15 p.m.

OPP said charges are pending, but did not provide further details.