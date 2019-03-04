

CTV News Toronto





The Brampton Flying Club sustained at least half a million dollars’ worth of damage after a large fire broke out in a hangar, according to Caledon Fire.

An airplane inside a hangar at the club on McLaughlin Road became engulfed in flames sometime before 11 a.m.

According to the Town of Caledon, firefighters attempted to attack the blaze offensively, but the fire quickly spread to the structure

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

One person was initially reported as “missing” by town officials, but Caledon’s fire chief said that person has since been accounted for.

No injuries have been reported.

Video from the CTV News Chopper shows heavy black smoke billowing from the roof of the hangar, which appears to have partly caved or collapsed.

A number of fire trucks and firefighters are on scene.

McLaughin Road has been closed from Old School Road to King Street while crews try to control the blaze.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area during this time.