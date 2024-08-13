No injuries after firefighters put out flames on roof of Queen West building

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at a Queen Street West midrise building in downtown Toronto Tuesday.

Smoke and flames are seen on the rooftop of a building at Queen Street West and Cameron Street after a fire broke out Tuesday August, 13, 2024. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

Firefighters were called to 406 Queen Street West, between Spadina Avenue and Cameron Street, at around 10:50 a.m. after flames and smoke were seen on the roof of the building.

Frefighters quickly got to the roof and began dousing the flames. They could then be seen tearing apart some structures to check that fire had not penetrated deeper.

About a dozen firefighters could eventually be seen working on the roof of the building to ensure the fire had not spread.

Toronto fire said no injuries were reported.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

The building has been evacuated, Toronto police said, Queen Street West is closed from Vanauley Street to Augusta Avenue as firefighters continue to check the building.