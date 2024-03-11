TORONTO
Toronto

    • No injuries after fire tears through Richmond Hill home

    Share

    No injuries were reported after a fire tore through three homes in Richmond Hill overnight.

    The fire broke out at a house under construction in the area of Duncan Road, near Bayview and 16th avenues, shortly before midnight.

    According to a platoon chief on scene, the fire quickly spread to adjacent homes, which were occupied at the time.

    Police said everyone inside the homes were able to get out safely.

    No injuries were reported after a fire tore through three homes in Richmond Hill on Monday, March 11, 2024.

    All three homes sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire, which crews eventually brought under control.

    The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) will be notified but police could not say if they will be investigating.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News