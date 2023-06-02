Nixing Canadian experience rule spells opportunity for Ontario foreign engineers, workers say
Dmytro Zaitsev had more than a decade of experience working as an electrical and solar engineer in Ukraine before he fled the war in that country for Ottawa.
But those years of work still weren't enough for him to apply for a professional engineering licence in Ontario because he lacked Canadian work experience.
The situation meant Zaitsev -- who arrived in Canada in October -- had to work entry level jobs as a solar panel installer and electrician to support his wife and child.
A recent change in regulations, however, mean Zaitsev and other internationally trained engineers no longer require Canadian work experience to be licensed in the province.
"It is good news, " Zaitsev said in an interview. "It helps to get a job in Canada, an engineering job."
Under previous rules, one year of Canadian work experience in engineering was required to apply for a licence in Ontario. Immigrant engineers had to work for a year under the supervision of a licensed Canadian engineer to gain that experience.
But that was a challenging requirement, Zaitsev said.
"How can I get Canadian experience, if I can't work in Canada?" he said.
The Ontario government introduced legislation in October 2021 preventing certain regulated professions and skilled trades from requiring Canadian experience qualifications, unless they got an exemption.
Professional Engineers Ontario last month became the first regulatory association to put the law into effect, ahead of an end-of-year deadline to comply.
Zaitsev said securing an engineering licence could help him get a new, higher-paying job that better matches his skills and experience.
"I want a little more because I need to pay my rent for the apartment and food and all," he said.
Since arriving in Canada, Zaitsev said he has also taken training courses from an organization that helps newcomers, and has learned new engineering skills.
He said he hoped those new skills, his six months of experience in the Canadian job market in entry-level jobs, and the prospect of an engineering licence, will help him land his dream job.
"I'm optimistic about this," Zaitsev said.
Dmytro Zaitsev, an engineer from Ukraine who moved to Canada last year, is shown in this undated handout photo. Zaitsev had more than a decade of experience working as an electrical and solar engineer in Ukraine before he fled the war in that country for Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dmytro Zaitsev
The provincial government has called the move a "game changer" that will help fill approximately 7,000 vacant engineering positions in Ontario.
Accessible Community Counselling and Employment Services, a charity that supports internationally trained engineers like Zaitsev, said the dropping of the Canadian experience requirement is a welcome development.
"We know this will assist thousands of internationally trained professionals to successfully integrate into the engineering profession," the organization wrote in a statement.
"Changing the Canadian experience requirement will enable us to help qualified, international applicants work toward Canadian licensure and enter the Canadian job market in their chosen profession, without unnecessary delay."
Wasseem Makhoul, a professional engineer who immigrated to Canada from Syria in 2015, said the move is a "step in the right direction" but noted that companies might still prefer to hire candidates with local engineering experience.
"The company that is going to hire you, they wouldn't hire you as a fully qualified professional engineer if you just got qualified yesterday," he said.
Makhoul, who currently works as a project manager at a private mechanical company, said he worked as a plumber and construction worker for years after arriving in Canada, despite having more than a decade of international engineering experience.
While he now holds an Ontario engineering licence, he said the entry-level jobs he worked during his initial years in the province helped him become a better engineer.
He suggested having internationally trained engineers take short, intensive training courses before they enter the Canadian engineering field to best prepare them for the local industry.
Professional Engineers Ontario has said that dropping the Canadian work experience requirement for licence applications moves it to a model focused on competency, rather than geography.
Its vice-president has said the organization will still ensure only "properly qualified, competent and ethical individuals practise engineering,"
Professional Engineers Ontario has said up to 60 per cent of the licence applicants it reviews every year are internationally trained.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada
Canada silent on Polish democratic backslide as prime minister visits Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Canada Friday as the federal Liberals keep quiet about a democratic backslide in his country.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Kyiv defences thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow's sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, local officials said Friday. The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region.
Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates
U.S. President Joe Biden quipped that he got 'sandbagged' Thursday after he tripped and fell -- but was uninjured -- while onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.
Hidden camera discovered in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police say officers responded to a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Friday about a camera found in the washroom.
Jordan's crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in royal wedding packed with stars, symbolism
Jordan's crown prince married the scion of a prominent Saudi family on Thursday in a palace ceremony attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world, as massive crowds gathered across the kingdom to celebrate the region's newest power couple.
5 things to know for Friday, June 2, 2023
More Canadians have inflammatory bowel disease, Meta prepares to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram, and there's a fight for conservative voters in Manitoba.
Meta will test blocking news on Instagram, Facebook for some Canadians
Meta is planning to run a test that will block news for some Canadian users on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Liberal government's controversial online news bill.
Montreal
-
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
-
Shots fire at multiple Crescent Street businesses in downtown Montreal
Montreal police are investigating Friday after shots were fired at multiple buildings on Crescent Street, a popular downtown spot containing restaurants, luxury boutiques and art galleries.
-
About 42,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power due to forest fires
Several regions of the province have been hit by power outages. The total of Quebec customers without electricity stood at around 42,000 as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday. At its peak, Hydro-Quebec said 250 thousand customers had lost power.
London
-
Man known to frequent London wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release. He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.
-
Two London, Ont. women tackle food insecurity in schools
Many children in Ontario are facing food insecurity, forcing them to rely on food banks for their nutritional needs.
-
London, Ont. boy organizes first ALS walk at his elementary school
The first Walk for ALS this year has taken place at an elementary school in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash
Police say a man appeared to suffer from a medical incident while driving in Guelph, causing his vehicle to go off the road and hit a woman who was sitting on the grass.
-
New details in devastating Kitchener townhouse fire
Officials say it could be weeks – or months – before the residents displaced by a Kitchener townhouse fire can return home.
Northern Ontario
-
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
-
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the Rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
-
Iranian family living in Ottawa faces homelessness after falling out of status
An Iranian family living in Ottawa is desperately pleading for help and struggling to stay in Canada with their two young kids, after falling out of status and losing their jobs.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in June.
Windsor
-
Portion of Howard Avenue now open after lengthy overnight closure
According to Windsor police, there was some type of spill, possibly a cooking oil, from an unknown vehicle that coated the road near the E.C. Row Expressway off ramp.
-
'Like a house of cards': Defence for accused in murder trial begin closing summations
A Windsor murder trial that started in February and heard from dozens of witnesses is coming to a close as defence lawyers for the accused kicked off their closing summations Thursday.
-
Verge of a Stellantis battery plant deal? Politicians and leaders weigh in
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk used a basketball analogy to describe where negotiations stand between the Liberals and Stellantis and guaranteed a Game 7 win.
Barrie
-
Barrie police warn residents not to hug strangers after 'bizarre theft'
Police in Barrie are warning the public about a "bizarre theft" where the suspects targeted a senior on her property outside her home.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle collision near Beaverton
Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision south of Beaverton.
-
Make-A-Wish foundation makes young cancer survivor's dream come true
After facing challenges few children should face, things look a bit dreamier for young Brooklin Lumb.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
-
Waegwoltic Club burns in south-end Halifax
A historic athletic club in south-end Halifax is on fire.
-
Prospect Road fire 'knocked down,' but not yet under control: Halifax deputy fire chief
Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum says a new fire started Thursday afternoon on Prospect Road, near St. Margaret’s Bay Road, and “a large area of forest and brush are involved.”
Calgary
-
Suncor to cut 1,500 jobs by end of year, employees informed Thursday
Suncor Energy Inc. will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of the year, as new CEO Rich Kruger forges ahead with his mandate to reduce costs and improve the company's lagging financial performance.
-
Mayor, councillor clash during discussion about Calgary's social procurement program
Half a decade after it was pitched at city council, Calgary's strategy to partially evaluate suppliers on social policies is leading to a majority of contracts going to small or medium-sized businesses or groups that have diverse representation.
-
A standup start to National Indigenous History Month at the Calgary Public Library
If the celebration of Indigenous people and culture starts with a day or a month, Sherry Mckay is fine with that -- it could be what helps others get over their apprehensions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg among parts of Manitoba under heat warning
The mercury is rising in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg where heat warnings have been issued.
-
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
-
Manitoba premier issues apology for centre for people with intellectual disabilities
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson formally apologized in the legislature Thursday to former residents of the Manitoba Developmental Centre, one of the country's last large institutional facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Vancouver
-
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Surrey Memorial Hospital crisis: Fraser Health asks other regions for staff
On the heels of a series of town halls with staff, Fraser Health is assessing its hospital network to see who can spare staff for Surrey Memorial Hospital, while asking other health authorities for help.
-
B.C. seniors face long waits for housing amid affordability crisis
A Musqueam elder who welcomed CTV News into his deteriorating home in late April has yet to move, saying he hasn’t been given options for a place to go that are adequate.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta residents stay back to help protect community from wildfire
Mike Mercredi is staying back to protect his northern Alberta community from a nearby wildfire after hundreds of people were forced to evacuate the area.
-
Krispy Kreme planning Alberta expansion, starting in Edmonton
Krispy Kreme will soon have a drive-thru and dine-in location in the Alberta capital, and that's just the beginning, the global doughnut giant and a local developer announced Thursday.
-
'A seat for everyone': Leduc kicks off 2023 Pride week
Pride week is officially underway in Leduc.