Toronto home sales jump as October rate cut marked turning point for market: expert
Greater Toronto home sales jumped again last month on a year-over-year basis, with one real estate expert saying the most recent interest rate cut in October was enough to start luring buyers back into the market.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said 5,875 homes were sold in November throughout the Greater Toronto Area, up 40.1 per cent compared with 4,194 in the same month last year.
Month-over-month sales were up 1.9 per cent from October on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The average selling price rose 2.6 per cent compared with a year earlier to $1,106,050.
The composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 1.2 per cent year-over-year. The board noted that was a much lesser annual rate of decline compared with previous months.
"With selling prices remaining well off their historic peak and monthly mortgage payments trending lower, the stage is set for an accelerating market recovery in 2025," said board president Jennifer Pearce in a press release.
The Greater Toronto Area's home sales figures for November were in line with trends seen in other major cities, particularly Vancouver. The real estate board in that region said the number of homes that changed hands last month increased 28.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis.
Sales figures have risen nationally in recent months, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern as the Bank of Canada continues to lower its key interest rate.
The central bank is expected to cut rates for a fifth straight time at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 11. The rate currently stands at 3.75 per cent, down from the five per cent level earlier this year that deterred many would-be buyers from the housing market.
Vy Ngo, a sales representative with Big City Realty Inc. Brokerage, said the Bank of Canada's half-percentage point rate cut on Oct. 23 was the turning point the market had been waiting for.
She said the move was finally enough to motivate buyers after the GTA essentially "didn't have a summer or spring market."
"All the buyers have been sitting on the sideline waiting for rates to drop," said Ngo.
"I hope we get another interest rate drop in December. That'll definitely fuel the market even more."
There were 11,592 new listings throughout the GTA last month, up 6.6 per cent from a year earlier.
In the City of Toronto, there were 2,236 sales in November, a 40.5 per cent jump from last year. For the rest of the GTA, home sales rose 39.8 per cent to 3,639.
TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer said market conditions have tightened, particularly for single-family homes. He noted the detached market experienced average year-over-year price growth above the rate of inflation, particularly in the City of Toronto.
"In contrast, the condominium apartment segment continued to experience lower average selling prices compared to a year ago. Condo buyers are benefitting from a lot of choice and therefore negotiating power," he said in a press release.
"This will attract renter households into homeownership as borrowing costs trend lower in the months ahead."
All property types saw higher sales in November compared with a year ago throughout the Greater Toronto region.
That was led by townhouses with 46 per cent more sales, followed by detached homes at 43.9 per cent and condos at 36.3 per cent. There were 24.9 per cent more semi-detached homes that changed hands year-over-year.
Transactions were at their highest level since May 2023, when the Bank of Canada had paused its hiking cycle, said National Bank economist Daren King in a note.
"Although cuts in short-term interest rates over the coming months could continue to support the housing market, it will be important to look at the impact of the recent rise in long-term bond yields, which is likely to be passed on to fixed mortgage rates," said King, adding that sales figures were still 21 per cent below pre-pandemic levels last month.
"Furthermore, persistent affordability challenges in Toronto and a weak labour market could limit the extent of the recovery on the housing market in the region."
Ngo said she is also concerned about upcoming mortgage renewals amid rumblings about potential layoffs as the calendar gets set to flip to 2025. A weaker labour market tends to lead to more listings, she said.
"That would impact the buyer market, if we see more layoffs," she said.
"That slows down the economy, so that impacts buying and selling."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
DEVELOPING UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Suspect appeared to be 'lying in wait'
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
Why are some Canada Post outlets still open during CUPW strike?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The one place in Canada where Poilievre can't break through is Quebec
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre has only himself to blame for his poor performance in the polls in Quebec.
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
2 Quebec men top Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec men top Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Bill to force new Quebec doctors to stay in province raises legal questions: expert
A constitutional expert says proposed Quebec legislation to force new doctors to practise in the province's public system for five years after they graduate could potentially violate Charter-guaranteed rights to freedom of movement.
-
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
-
Two suspects in Ottawa homicides on Canada's most wanted list: Bolo Program
Two suspects in separate homicides in Ottawa are on Canada’s most wanted list issued by The Bolo Program.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 11 closed in different areas between North Bay and Hearst
Bad weather has closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Kitchener
-
Guelph schools in lockdown
Two elementary schools in Guelph are in lockdown and a third is in hold-and-secure for an ongoing investigation.
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Three 13-year-olds fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday.
London
-
Boler Mountain hopes to debut multi-million-dollar expansion at opening next week
This week’s winter weather has accelerated opening day plans for an expanded Boler Mountain. Since temperatures dropped snowmaking machines have been running most days and every night.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
-
Two people sent to hospital, cats rescued from London house fire
Two people have been taken to hospital, and three cats have been rescued after crews were called to a "fully involved" structure fire in east London.
Windsor
-
Windsor business profiting big from Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
'We just want to make sure every child is covered': Street Help assisting youth this holiday season
Officials at the Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street have posted a list online with first names, ages and genders of dozens of children and teenagers, hoping members of the community can help with Christmas gift donations.
-
34-year-old Chatham woman dies after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Ridgetown.
Barrie
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults denied bail after 2nd arrest
A Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults who was granted bail last month has been arrested again, but this time, he will remain behind bars.
-
Snow hammers parts of Muskoka as residents continue digging out
Cold, wintery weather has landed in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man couldn't believe his luck after winning nearly $112,000 with Lotto Max
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big win with Lotto Max, even if it took him a minute to realize his good fortune.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
The Forks offering partial parking ticket forgiveness in exchange for river trail help
Have an outstanding parking ticket from The Forks? You might be able to save a little money.
-
Winnipeg looking for company to process Green Cart organic waste
The City of Winnipeg is searching for a company to process organic waste collected through its upcoming Green Cart program.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
N.S. RCMP officer facing additional sexual assault charges
A suspended Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual misconduct charges has been separately charged with another alleged sexual assault from five years ago.
N.L.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Edmonton
-
Lucy the elephant in good health, but should remain in Edmonton: experts
Lucy the elephant is in good health and able to travel – though experts recommend she stays put.
-
Edmonton man apologizes in wrong-way crash that killed Toronto woman
The man responsible for a crash that killed a Toronto woman last year faced her family in court on Tuesday.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Regina
-
Is your water changing colour and taste? Don't worry, its still safe
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw may notice some changes in their water as construction continues at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
-
Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan's auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
-
Maddox Schultz, 14, leading U18 AAA hockey league in points
Maddox Schultz continues to prove that he can play with the best of the best as the youngest player to suit up for every game for the U18 AAA Pat Canadians so far this season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Almost half of Canadians think it's fair to describe Trump followers as cultists, says poll
Referring to the followers of Donald Trump and his Republican Party as people who are in a cult is justified, say over half of Canadians in a new poll.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.