Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown

Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.

Kaur, who was the city’s director of strategic projects, planning & building economic development, said she was “terminated” on Tuesday afternoon “without explanation or notice.”

“Patrick Brown has once again tried to silence me for alleging wrongdoing and mismanagement at City Hall. I will not be silenced and will never stop standing up for what is right,” Kaur said in a statement on Tuesday.

She added that she has retained legal counsel and “will fight this injustice.” Kaur went on a leave of absence before starting her mayoral campaign.

A spokesperson for Brown said the city and the mayor-elect would not be providing comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Kaur was fired as a city employee. She was fired in 2021 in the wake of making allegations of mismanagement against senior staff and accusing Brown of improperly directing her to help with Peter McKay’s failed federal Conservative leadership campaign in 2020.

Nikki Kaur is seen in this undated photo. (Submitted)

Kaur was later reinstated.

During the campaign, she billed herself as a candidate who could “clean up” city hall and bring an end to the infighting once and for all.

Kaur finished second in Monday’s race behind Brown who was re-elected mayor with 59.65 per cent of the vote.

In his victory speech, Brown said the results are a “win against the politics of negativity (and) mudslinging.”

“We are going to keep on fighting for Brampton. We’re gonna keep on sticking up for this city.”

With files from Chris Fox and Katherine DeClerq