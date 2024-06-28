Niagara police investigating rash of incidents in which gel guns have been fired at pedestrians

Police in Niagara Region are investigating a rash of incidents in which suspects have fired non-lethal guns at pedestrians and other vehicles from inside a moving car.

Police say that the incidents have occurred in St. Catharines, Port Colborne, Welland and Niagara Falls throughout the month of June.

So far no significant injuries have been reported but police say that some victims did sustain minor injuries that did not require care at a hospital.

Police also said that they believe most of the incidents have been “unrelated” and are “random in nature.”

“The NRPS would like to remind owners and users of the gel shot, BB, pellet, or Airsoft guns the need for responsible and safe use. Many of the guns closely resemble actual firearms in their design, shape, and colour,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.

Police say that a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with one of the incidents, in which a gel gun was fired at a pedestrian from a moving car.

No other arrests have been made in connection with the other incidents.

The warning from Niagara Regional Police comes just a few days after Toronto police announced the arrest of two teens who allegedly fired a gel gun at pedestrians near St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road.