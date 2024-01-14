NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
The hockey league says the jerseys were designed in collaboration with Drew House, the fashion label co-founded by the Canadian pop superstar who will also attend the all-star weekend hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The collection features four versions of the jersey -- one for each all-star team -- in blue, red, yellow and white colours, emblazoned with a large NHL crest on top of a star.
The NHL says it wanted a "fresh perspective" on the all-star jerseys, which are available for purchase online and at select retailers.
Bieber co-founded the Drew House label, which bears his middle name, in 2018.
The NHL all-star skills competition is set for Feb. 2 and the all-star game will be played Feb. 3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.
