NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys, as shown in this handout image, for the NHL all-star weekend in February.
    The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.

    The hockey league says the jerseys were designed in collaboration with Drew House, the fashion label co-founded by the Canadian pop superstar who will also attend the all-star weekend hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    The collection features four versions of the jersey -- one for each all-star team -- in blue, red, yellow and white colours, emblazoned with a large NHL crest on top of a star.

    The NHL says it wanted a "fresh perspective" on the all-star jerseys, which are available for purchase online and at select retailers.

    Bieber co-founded the Drew House label, which bears his middle name, in 2018.

    The NHL all-star skills competition is set for Feb. 2 and the all-star game will be played Feb. 3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

