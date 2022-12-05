New York bus service takes Torontonians to six cities across the state

There are now more travel options for Torontonians looking to take a bus to upstate New York.

Megabus announced its new partnership with Trailways of New York – a New York State intercity bus carrier – in November, and travellers can purchase tickets as of Monday.

There will be expanded service options to over 100 cities in New York State. While the expansion will give more travel options to New Yorkers, there will also be six cities in the state Torontonians can visit.

Out of Toronto, commuters can now go to Batavia, N.Y. on one of the two trips offered each day, which is roughly an hour west of Niagara Falls.

Or they can visit Binghamton, N.Y., which is further in-state and about a 20-minute drive from the Pennsylvania border.

Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, and Syracuse have also expanded their weekend-only service to offer Toronto travellers at least two daily trips.

One-way tickets from Toronto to New York City range from $99.99 to $112.50, while a trip to Buffalo costs between $39.99 to $44.99.

Full schedules can be looked at here.