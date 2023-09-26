New video shows motorcycles speeding along Hwy. 400 prior to crash

Police have released new video footage which shows several motorcycles speeding along Highway 400 moments prior to a crash involving one of the bikes.

The footage was captured by a driver’s dashcam as they made their way southbound on Highway 400 near Highway 407 on Saturday afternoon at around 12 p.m.

In the video, which was uploaded to social media by Ontario Provincial Police on Tuesday, a total of three motorcycles are seen weaving in and out of lanes of traffic as they speed by motorists.

Seconds later the driver of the vehicle with the dashcam takes an exit onto Highway 407 and comes upon an accident site involving one of the motorcycles.

Police say that the rider, a 34-year-old, was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been charged with stunt driving.

Police say that no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The release of the footage comes as OPP report a 20 per cent increase in stunt driving charges so far this year.

So far in 2023 a total of 4,395 charges have been laid.

“When we talk about the leading causes of death and injury on our highways I can tell you that speeding continues to be the number one killer,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video message shared on social media. “61 people have died in motor vehicle collisions where speeding or aggressive driving was the leading contributing factor in the crash (so far this year).”