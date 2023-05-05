New Toronto restaurant brings inclusive and accessible space to neurodiverse people
When Jennifer Low and Deon Kim moved to Toronto last year, talks of opening up their own restaurant came to the forefront.
Kim, a chef with countless recipes and a drive to experiment with flavours, and Low, a specialist teacher with decade-long experience working with neurodiverse children, thought to combine their skills (and dreams) together to create Sarang Kitchen – an inclusive space for all their diners.
“I was thinking, ‘Instead of just a restaurant, why not make it more special and something that can, you know, make the world a better place?’” Low told CTV News Toronto.
Through Low’s career experience, planning activities with the kids she teaches and works with, she says there aren’t many accessible or inclusive places for neurodivergent people.
“When we go on outings, we still get a lot of stares from people and from the public that don’t understand or are not as accepting, and for my students, I like to bring them out for meals and shopping – you know, things that teenagers like to do,” she said, adding she has heard from parents who haven’t taken their kids out to eat since they were still crawling.
“It hit me that’s something we take for granted, going out for meals with family can be such a stressful and hard to come by opportunity for families with neurodiverse kids.”
Sarang Kitchen opened up its doors on March 11 in Dovercourt Village, just east of Dufferin station. The restaurant serves up Korean fried chicken – made with halal chicken – and snacks, and party platters that can be shared among the table.
“The reason why we got this place was because I could envision building a sensory room,” she said. “I think it’s really important for [the] neurodivergent community because there’s somewhere for them to take a break, for employees and also for our customers.”
Inside the sensory room calm music quietly plays, the lights are dimmed and there is a fish tank to look at.
The restaurant also provides weighted blankets, sensory boxes that contain fidget toys and noise cancelling headphones, and there is even an AAC core board which helps non-verbal people communicate with others.
“Sometimes for people on the spectrum, once the get scared or shocked, the first thing they do is to run,” Low said. “Having a booth seat is actually quite important because we want to keep them safe […] our restaurant has booth seating and it has bean bags as well.”
Outside of creating an inclusive space for their customers, the owners make a point to do the same with their staff.
“Our training materials and the way we work with them, it’s very individually catered so,” Low said, as the restaurant makes a point to employ neurodivergent staff. “We usually have chats with them to ask them what’s going well, what’s the best way they can learn, or what’s the best way we can function in the workplace, and we try our best to accommodate to that.”
Sarang Kitchen, a certified living wage employer, also follows a “hospitality included” model where all front of house and back of house staff get compensated equitably and tips are discouraged.
“We just wanted to make sure that our employees are paid fairly, and we don’t want them to be relying on tips which can kind of go up and down, and that’s quite stressful,” Low said Whatever tips that are given to staff are evenly distributed to all employees based on the number of hours worked.
In the next few years, Low hopes to eventually be able to bring a restaurant like this to the students she used to work with when she lived in New Zealand.
“But of course, we would love to have a few more outlets and hopefully spread the idea that it’s not that difficult to be inclusive and accessible,” she said. “And also to spread the idea that neurodiversity is actually something that should be embraced.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Explainer | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
'It's surreal': Canadian to play King Charles's former cello in coronation concert
When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday, she'll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.
London
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
'Laugh, drink and get on with it':102-year-old veteran on life and war
On his 102nd birthday, London veteran Harry Favell shared his motto for longevity with CTV News London. Harry is believed to be the last living Second World War Veteran who served with the 1st Hussars.
-
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Kitchener
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public school
Waterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
Kitchener restaurant issued notice to have liquor licence revoked by the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a notice to revoke the liquor sales licence of Afro-East Restaurant, located in Kitchener, after multiple alleged violations.
-
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
Train carrying nylon materials derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont., where five cars of a train have left the tracks and part of a rail bridge has collapsed.
-
'Glimmer of hope': Ottawa River set to peak in Ottawa-Gatineau area, with water levels to recede next week
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the Ottawa-Gatineau area late Friday evening, before beginning to "decline slowly" next week.
Windsor
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
-
Demand for student nutrition program sees increase locally
The Ontario Student Nutrition Program feeds kids at Stella Maris Catholic School and 30 other schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board system.
Barrie
-
Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
-
Human remains found in Springwater identified: OPP
Provincial police have identified the human remains found in Springwater Township in April and have deemed it non-suspicious.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon Lightfoot
Darren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Calgary
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
-
New NMC exhibition tells the story of Randy Bachman and his glorious guitars
Starting Friday, visitors to the National Music Centre will be able to get a rare glimpse into Canadian music history.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Vancouver
-
Suspects sought after senior assaulted, home ransacked in Richmond: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a pair of suspects after a Richmond senior was assaulted and had her home ransacked last month.
-
Vancouver grandmother nearly loses $9K in city's latest 'bail money' scam, police warn
A grandmother living in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood nearly lost thousands of dollars in a "bail money" scam this week, according to police.
-
19 temperature records broken in B.C. Interior Thursday
Nineteen high temperature records were broken in B.C.'s Interior Thursday where several communities have experienced significant flooding that is driven, in part, by rapid snow melt.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Brazeau County evacuation order expanded; Drayton Valley hospital emptied, too, because of fire risk
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.