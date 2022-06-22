New survey reveals how many Ontarians can't afford a house in their own city
New survey reveals how many Ontarians can't afford a house in their own city
The dream of home ownership for many Ontarians may never become a reality, according to a new survey.
New research published Wednesday by Canada’s largest independent real estate brokerage, Right at Home Realty, shows that more than 57 per cent of residents don’t believe they will ever be able to afford a home in their current city or town.
The problem gets worse for individuals in the Greater Toronto Area.
The study revealed that 61 per cent of respondents in the GTA believe they are being priced out. That number moves to 74 per cent in Toronto proper, where the average cost of a home was $1.35 million as of April 2022, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“It is a bit disheartening. And certainly, the most recent challenges with rising rates and all the other pressures in the market have turned the tap off as far as demand goes and supply remains unchanged. It’s kind of a perfect storm in the worst kind of way,” John Lusink, president of Right at Home Realty, said in an interview with CTV News Toronto.
The survey, which polled 813 randomly selected Ontario adults, was conducted between May 10 and May 12 -- three weeks before the Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1.5 per cent.
At that time, 61 per cent of those surveyed said a mortgage rate hike would have no impact on their decision to buy a home -- down from 70 a year earlier.
But despite rising interest rates by Canada’s central bank in the face of inflation, Lusink said he believes that Ontario, and specifically the Toronto housing market, won’t crash, even as the drop in market activity continues.
READ MORE: Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
“I think, given the quality and the nature of the city in terms of being a worldwide standard, we’re as close to [a crash] as we could get. I don’t see a crash and certainly immigration keeps pouring in so I think that sets the condition for maybe a balancing. But crash within the GTA proper, I don’t foresee.”
A house that sold for more more than the listing price in West-end Toronto, Sunday, April 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Earlier this month, a report published by Desjardins suggested that, due to rising interest rates and a return to a post-COVID world, the Canadian housing market overall had reached “an inflection point" -- which will be felt most in Ontario where housing prices could drop as much as 18 per cent.
"We expect the housing market correction in Ontario to be led by a decline in sales activity and prices in smaller centres outside of major urban areas," the report read.
Areas expected to be hit the hardest include Bancroft, Chatham Kent and Windsor-Essex, while Toronto prices will go largely unchanged.
EXTENDED: These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
While that may be good news to those looking for a home outside of the city, the survey by Right at Home Realty also found that most current home owners in Ontario aren’t planning on selling their properties any time soon.
In fact, 80 per cent of owners said they would stay put for the next two to the three years compared to 77 per cent in 2021.
“One of the things which you don’t hear much about is the dual-impact of rising rates: There’s a reduction in home buying power given that rates [are rising] and then, if I was looking to sell and still needed to get a loan, suddenly I’m faced with much increased monthly payments. I might look at that and say, ‘You know what, we might just stay put and make do,’” Lusink said.
Lusink added that unless the government introduces a cut to the current mortgage stress test, which determines if you’ll be able to make mortgage payments if and when interest payments rise, we could see the current rate of 5.25 per cent move to seven per cent or higher, further icing out prospective buyers.
“Without that adjustment, it makes it very hard for the average homebuyer for sure,” he said.
With files from Abby Neufeld
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university students
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.
Poliovirus found in London sewage, but risk of contraction considered low
The poliovirus has been detected in several sewage samples in the British capital, the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the country.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Montreal
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
If most Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor - and they do - at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands of people with lifelong medical problems risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits simply because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
-
Quebec premier promises aid to Saguenay, under threat of landslides
Quebec Premier François Legault says five homes must be demolished and four others might also need to come down because of the threat of landslides.
-
Two injured in downtown Montreal stabbing, 1 man arrested
Two 25-year-old men are in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in downtown Montreal.
London
-
Police presences in Tillsonburg
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'An experience I’ve never encountered': Peregrine falcon nesting at CTV Kitchener rescued from chimney
The journey of the young peregrine falcons nesting in CTV Kitchener’s tower has taken another dramatic turn.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through
It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Ottawa
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Ottawa Public Health to hold first monkeypox vaccine clinic
Ottawa Public Health is holding its first monkeypox vaccine clinic today, part of the health unit’s growing efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
Windsor
-
UWindsor experiencing computer systems outage
There’s a computer systems outage at the University of Windsor.
-
Mom choked to unconsciousness, son faces assault charges: CK police
A 51-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing several charges after police say he choked his mother.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Barrie
-
Semi-truck fire forced road closure in Springwater Township
A road in Springwater Township was closed for clean-up after a semi-truck burst into flames Wednesday morning.
-
Two-day heat event continues across Simcoe County
Another round of hot weather is expected for much of Simcoe County on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Dirt bike rider fleeing police gets stuck in a farmer's field: OPP
Provincial police say a man attempting to flee officers on a dirt bike turned into a farmer's field and got stuck - in the dirt.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
Calgary
-
U of C students to get face time with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with post-secondary students, including some in Alberta, through a virtual video call Wednesday morning as Russia's invasion of the eastern European country nears its fourth month.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
CALGARY WEATHER
CALGARY WEATHER | Stormy weather possible over Calgary today
The first official weekend of summer is a lovely one, but first, there's a severe storm possible in Calgary today.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier tests positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver traffic: Lions Gate Bridge blocked by protest
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
-
B.C. weather forecast: Most of province told to brace for '1st hot stretch of summer'
A blanket of special weather statements across B.C. from Environment Canada alerted locals they should brace for "the first hot stretch of summer."
-
'I couldn't sleep': Last-minute ticket purchase leads to $10.9M lotto win for Burnaby woman
A Burnaby woman says she had a hard time falling asleep after learning she'd won millions from an impromptu lotto-ticket purchase.
Edmonton
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Northwest Edmonton home extensively damaged in fire
A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: More showers and rain coming
After hitting a high of 25 C on Tuesday, we'll be a bit cooler over the next few days with more precipitation in the forecast.