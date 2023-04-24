New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The Brink’s Company, the corporation responsible for the transit of valuable goods, confirmed to CTV News on Monday they were “co-ordinating the shipments” on April 17.
“We continue to work with law enforcement officials on their investigation,” Dana Callahan, vice president of corporate communications at the Brink's Company, told CTV News Toronto in a statement on Monday afternoon.
“At Brink’s, if assets are lost at any point during transfer, we reimburse our customers in accordance with our contract terms.”
While Brink's was co-ordinating the shipment, a source told CTV News Toronto last week Air Canada was in possession of the goods when they were stolen. The goods arrived on an Air Canada flight earlier in the day, the source said.
Peel Regional Police said the aircraft with $20 million worth of valuable goods onboard arrived at Toronto Pearson Airport in the early evening and as per normal procedure, the cargo was unloaded and taken to a holding facility.
Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said the cargo was removed by “illegal means” – a move experts say likely required insider knowledge.
"They knew what they were after and where to get it, and that involves having some sort of insider knowledge," Phil Boyle, associate professor of sociology and legal studies at the University of Waterloo, said in an interview with the Canadian Press on Friday.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
With files from CTV News reporter Heather Butts.
