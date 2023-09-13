New COVID-19 plan set to be unveiled by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer this week
Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said Moore would release the plan later this week, and outline “specific updates” on “available and appropriate” measures.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Jones did not specify when to expect the announcement.
Although so far this year, COVID-19 indicators have dropped to historically low levels in both Ontario and Canada, health officials are warning that infections and hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent months.
According to the most recent data by Public Health Ontario, ending Sept.2, the province currently has a 12 per cent positivity rate, with just under 14,000 tests completed in the last week. Just over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the week prior.
With respiratory infection season around the corner, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging residents to get a COVID-19 immunization or booster dose ahead of the fall and winter months to increase their protection against the virus and avoid any strain on the healthcare system.
On Tuesday, Health Canada approved the use of Moderna's latest vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months, said to target the latest Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, and its predecessors.
When asked what the Ontario government is doing to promote uptake in COVID-19 vaccines, Jones said, “as always we make sure to inform and educate people.”
Source: Public Health Ontario, Sept. 7, 2023.
With files from CTV News’ Patrick Rail.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Housing is a solvable problem' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
How healthy are Canadians? Statistics Canada releases first-of-its-kind report
Statistic Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Montreal
-
Quebec government says data not compromised after websites hit by cyberattack
The Quebec government has been hit with a denial-of-service style cyberattack allegedly carried out by the pro-Russian hacker group NoName, with some government-linked websites down as a result.
-
Road over Mount Royal to be closed to traffic as part of redevelopment project
The City of Montreal plans to close Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal to through traffic and transform it into a path for cyclists and pedestrians.
-
Pregnant orderly at Montreal seniors' residence was left in the lurch: no disability pay, no reassignment
A woman who works as an orderly at a Montreal seniors' residence says despite having sent the required documents to her employer, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, she has not been paid for a pregnancy-related medical leave, nor has she been reassigned to lighter duties as her doctor recommends.
London
-
Veltman trial day 5 — witness testimony continues
The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.
-
London police say pair found dead inside apartment suffered gunshot wounds
London police say a man and woman who were found deceased inside an apartment unit earlier this month both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard Hunter
The London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two suspects in Guelph murder
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on Waterloo Avenue near Woodcrest Drive. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Ontario to move ahead with regional government review without facilitators
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing says that instead of hiring facilitators to assess the future of six of the province's regional governments, he wants a legislative committee to do the review.
-
Renovations on track at Brantford Civic Centre ahead of Bulldogs’ season
A multi-million dollar renovation at the Civic Centre in Brantford is underway, and according to the city, the revamp will be finished in time for the Bulldogs’ 2023 season opener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police pull body out of St. Marys River
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating after finding a body in the St. Marys River near the marina on Pine Street.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Northern gold miner celebrates $320M mining shaft that will boost production, cut costs
Kirkland Lake-based Agnico Eagle Mines celebrated the opening of its No. 4 Shaft at its Macassa Mine on Wednesday, which is expected to boost production and cut costs.
Ottawa
-
Unions call on Ottawa's mayor to invest in services as 2024 budget targets 2.5 per cent tax hike
Council directed staff to draft the 2024 city of Ottawa budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax hike, as seven unions representing 20,000 municipal employees call on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to invest in "the municipal services and workers that the city relies on."
-
Ottawa police investigating report of a body in the Rideau Canal
Police say officers responded to a call in the area of the Rideau Canal near the Mackenzie King Bridge at 11 a.m. for a report of a body in the water.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ottawa police investigating discovery of human remains along the Rideau River
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of human remains along the Rideau River.
Windsor
-
'Large quantity of cash' stolen from Vietnamese Buddhist temple: Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a break-and-enter at a downtown place of worship.
-
Veltman trial day 5 — witness testimony continues
The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.
-
Suspect turns himself in after alleged assault in west end
Windsor police say a 19-year-old assault suspect has turned himself in to police.
Barrie
-
Firefighters find missing pets alive days after building collapse in Penetanguishene
Two missing pets lost in the rubble when a building collapsed in Penetanguishene late last week have been found alive and reunited with their owners.
-
Family of missing Barrie woman questions police search efforts
The family of Autumn Shaganash is desperate for answers and questioning whether police are doing enough to find her.
-
12 kittens have died after being dumped outside Barrie animal clinic in boxes
A dozen kittens have been laid to rest after being dumped outside a Barrie animal clinic this summer.
Atlantic
-
Track of Lee shifts west; Maritimes to still be impacted by rain and wind this weekend
The current forecast track shows Lee may pass just to the west of southwestern Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, before making a potential landfall in southwestern New Brunswick in the very early morning hours of Sunday.
-
Grief grips small Newfoundland town after boat sinking leaves two dead, one missing
People in a small Newfoundland town are grieving the deaths of two men while waiting anxiously for news about a missing third after a fishing boat sank off the community's coast Tuesday evening.
-
HRM council to ask province to develop a buyout program for some Bedford homes along floodplains
Halifax's mayor will ask the premier to develop a buyout program to purchase some of the flood-prone homes on Union Street in Bedford.
Calgary
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Road warriors: Cavalry playoff-bound following 2-1 victory in Halifax
Cavalry FC clinched a playoff berth as they defeated the Wanders 2-1 in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Man charged in fatal incident in Bowness
Calgary police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Bowness.
Winnipeg
-
Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.
-
Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.
-
Manitoba must be competitive on taxation, Tory leader Heather Stefanson says
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson has promoted her promised tax cuts to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Accused's DNA matched sample from teen victim, B.C. court hears
An RCMP expert testifying at Ibrahim Ali's murder trial says his genetic profile matched DNA found on the body of a teenage girl he is accused of killing six years ago.
-
Boxed wine and no five-star chef: Guests sue B.C. fishing tour operator, saying experience not as-advertised
Allegations that a fishing tour operator failed to provide five-star meals, fine wines and other amenities it advertised are at the centre of a dispute that came before B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Surrey mayor's comments 'extremely disappointing,' police board says
The Surrey Police Board is pushing back after facing criticism from Mayor Brenda Locke this week.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMP
A fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
Pedestrian sustains multiple broken bones in Grande Prairie hit-and-run; RCMP searching for driver
A pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones after a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie last month.
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplace
A new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.