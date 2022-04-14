New COVID-19 modelling suggests Ont. hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 soon

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

