TORONTO -- Ontario students slowly returned to the classroom in September amid concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in the community.

Thus far, there have been a total of 15 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 58 in licensed child-care facilities.

CTV News Toronto will be updating this daily breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available.

September 14: Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. One of those cases was in a child and another was in a staff member, health officials said. As it stands, there are 15 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 58 in child-care facilities.

GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

  • École Ronald-Marion in Pickering
  • St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville
  • Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville
  • North Field Office in Brampton
  • Ross Drive Public School in Brampton
  • Briarwood Public School in Mississauga
  • John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

  • Toronto: 7
  • Peel: 1
  • York: 1

These cases come as Ontario confirms more than 300 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

September 11: Officials launched a new website dedicated to tracking cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and child-care centres. On this day, they said there were a total of 13 school-related cases of COVID-19. Four of those cases were in students while nine were in staff. Here are the school breakdowns:

  • Ottawa: 6
  • Pickering: 1
  • Oakville: 2
  • Brampton: 2
  • Mississauga: 1
  • Waterloo: 1

There has also been 56 positive novel coronavirus cases in licensed Ontario child-care facilities. Thirty cases were in children while 26 were in staff. Eighteen child-care centres and 64 home child-care agencies have been closed.