Tracking Ontario's COVID-19 cases in schools
Five year-old Maverick Denette, centre, and his six year-old sister Peyton Denette, left, talk with a teacher as they return to school for their first day at St. Thomas More Elementary School in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Ontario students slowly returned to the classroom in September amid concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in the community.
Thus far, there have been a total of 15 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 58 in licensed child-care facilities.
CTV News Toronto will be updating this daily breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available.
September 14: Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. One of those cases was in a child and another was in a staff member, health officials said. As it stands, there are 15 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 58 in child-care facilities.
GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:
- École Ronald-Marion in Pickering
- St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville
- Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville
- North Field Office in Brampton
- Ross Drive Public School in Brampton
- Briarwood Public School in Mississauga
- John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga
Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:
- Toronto: 7
- Peel: 1
- York: 1
These cases come as Ontario confirms more than 300 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.
September 11: Officials launched a new website dedicated to tracking cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and child-care centres. On this day, they said there were a total of 13 school-related cases of COVID-19. Four of those cases were in students while nine were in staff. Here are the school breakdowns:
- Ottawa: 6
- Pickering: 1
- Oakville: 2
- Brampton: 2
- Mississauga: 1
- Waterloo: 1
There has also been 56 positive novel coronavirus cases in licensed Ontario child-care facilities. Thirty cases were in children while 26 were in staff. Eighteen child-care centres and 64 home child-care agencies have been closed.